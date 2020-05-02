Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market – Notable Developments & Key Players by 2025

The recently published market study by MRRSE highlights the current trends that are expected to influence the dynamics of the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market in the upcoming years. The report introspects the supply chain, cost structure, and recent developments pertaining to the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market in the report and the impact of the COVID-19 on these facets of the market. Further, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market are thoroughly studied in the presented market study.

According to the report, the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. The report is a valuable source of information for investors, stakeholders, established and current market players who are vying to improve their footprint in the current Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market landscape amidst the global pandemic.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter in the report offers an out and out understanding of the potential growth of the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market across various geographies such as:

Application Assessment

The presented study ponders over the numerous applications of the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) and offers a fair assessment of the supply-demand ratio of each application including:

Some of the major players in the global DRaaS market include Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation (Washington, United States) , IBM Corp. (New York, U.S.), VMWare, Inc., (California, U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc., (California, U.S.), Symantec Corporation (California, U.S.), Amazon Web Services (Washington, U.S.), and Commvault (New Jersey, U.S.) among others.

The global DRaaS market has been segmented into:

Global DRaaS Market: By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K. France Italy Germany Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) UAE South Africa Rest of MEA

Latin America (LATAM) Brazil Argentina Rest of LATAM



Global DRaaS Market: By End User

BFSi

Retail and Ecommerce

Government

IT and Telecom

Media and Entertainment

Manufacturing and Logistics

Education

Others

Global DRaaS Market: By Service Providers

Cloud Service Provider (CSP)

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

Telecom & Communication Service Provider

Global DRaaS Market: By Cloud Type

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Global DRaaS Market: By Company Size

Large Companies

Mid-Sized Companies

Small Companies

Global DRaaS Market: By Deployment Model

To Cloud DRaaS

In Cloud DRaaS

From Cloud DRaaS

Global DRaaS Market: By Service Type

Real-Time Protection

Backup

Data Security

Professional Services

The report resolves the following doubts related to the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market: