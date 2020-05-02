How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact Phototherapy Lamps Market Share 2020: By Purity, Application, Regional Outlook and Forecasts to 2026

A recent market study on the global Phototherapy Lamps market reveals that the global Phototherapy Lamps market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Phototherapy Lamps market is discussed in the presented study.

The Phototherapy Lamps market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Phototherapy Lamps market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Phototherapy Lamps market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/14933?source=atm

The following doubts are addressed in the market report:

Who are the most prominent players in the Phototherapy Lamps market?

What is the outcome of Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

How should market players respond to the COVID-19 pandemic?

Which region is expected to witness the maximum growth in terms of value during the forecast period?

Why are the sales of the Phototherapy Lamps market in region 2 more than that of region 3?

Key Highlights of the Phototherapy Lamps Market Report

Deep analysis of the regulatory framework and investment scenario of the global Phototherapy Lamps market

Information related to the ongoing and pipeline research and development projects

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the Phototherapy Lamps market

In-depth pricing analysis of the different market segments

A thorough assessment of the top factors shaping the growth of the Phototherapy Lamps market

The presented report segregates the Phototherapy Lamps market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the Phototherapy Lamps market.

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkdiscount/14933?source=atm

Segmentation of the Phototherapy Lamps market

Competitive Outlook

This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Phototherapy Lamps market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the Phototherapy Lamps market report.

manufacturers are using varied configurations to provide advancements in their offerings. The report has revealed that the demand for halogen-based phototherapy lamps is expected to be high in Europe, while UV-based phototherapy lamps and LEDs will be in great demand across North America during the forecast period.

LED to Remain Top-Selling Products Through 2026

The study reveals that the demand for LED lamps is anticipated to remain high in the global phototherapy lamps market through 2026. Over the years, LEDs has successfully replaced fluorescent tubes as source of light for phototherapy lamps used in treatment of neonatal jaundice. Efficiency of LED technology in phototherapeutics has driven the sales of LED phototherapy lamps in the global market. Moreover, LEDs are comparatively safer options with respect to patient safety and operations, which has also supported their growing sales in the global phototherapy lamps market. By the end of 2026, nearly US$ 1.6 Bn worth of LED lamps are anticipated to be sold in the global phototherapy lamps market.

In 2017, Halogen Lamps worth nearly US$ 600 Mn will be sold globally

Towards the end of the forecast period, halogen lamps are anticipated to lose traction as a key product segment in the global phototherapy lamps market. The capabilities of halogen lamps in delivering high intensity light over small surface areas will continue to drive their sales in the global market. However, the expensive costs of phototherapy lamps made of halogen lamps will be a key restraint for their sales in the near future. Moreover, the risks of burns associated with the use of halogen-based phototherapy lamps has further curbed their use in phototherapeutics. Over the forecast period, halogen-based phototherapy lamps are estimated to register a sluggish CAGR in terms of global revenue growth.

UV Lamps to Register 7.3% CAGR throughout the forecast period

The demand for UV-based phototherapy lamps, on the other hand, is anticipated to witness an impressive growth during the forecast period. The study reveals that growing applications of UV technology in the field of healthcare will continue to support the use of UV lamps in phototherapy. Demand for UV phototherapy lamps is also expected to be fuelled by easy procurement of raw materials used in production of these lamps. Moreover, the patient risks with UV phototherapy lamps are relatively lower compared to halogen lamps. By the end of the forecast period, UV-based phototherapy lamps being sold in the global market are expected to bring in over US$ 1.3 Bn in revenues.

Buy This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkout/14933?source=atm