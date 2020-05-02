A new business intelligence report released by Data Bridge Market Research with title Global Faucets Market are taken from trustworthy sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts. Market research report is always helpful to business or organization in every subject of trade for taking better decisions, solving the toughest business questions and minimizing the risk of failure. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Moen Incorporated, Franke Kitchen Systems, LLC, DELTA FAUCET COMPANY, Gerber Plumbing Fixtures LLC, GROHE AMERICA, INC., Jaquar., Kohler Co., Colston Bath., PROFLO, TOTO LTD., LIXIL Group Corporation, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc., Paini., Hansgrohe, Roca Sanitario, S.A., CERA Sanitaryware Limited., Delta Faucet Company, Villeroy & Boch AG MAC Faucets, LLC, VitrA, among other domestic and global players.

Faucets market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 9.93 billion by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 8.85% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Faucets market report analyses the growth due to factor such as increasing applications of modernised bathroom and kitchens will drive the growth of the market.

Faucets are a type of device which is used to control the flow of water by using the tap or cock. By turning the handle the valve open and control the flow of water under any condition, as they are made up of brass, zinc, plastic or any other material.

Change in consumer preferences and improving lifestyle, rising disposable income of the people, surging growth of the real estate industry leading to more construction and residential buildings, rising population, increasing investment in industrial sector and adoption of smart faucets that will enable water conservation and also provide ease of operation are some of the factors that will enhance the growth of the faucets market in the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Global Faucets Market Scope and Market Size

Faucets market is segmented on the basis of product type, type, materials, distribution channel, end-user, technology and application. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product type, faucets market is segmented into electronic and manual.

Based on type, faucets market is segmented into one-hand mixer, two-hand mixer and others.

Based on materials, faucets market is segmented into metal and plastics (PTMT).

On the basis of technology, faucets market is segmented into cartridge, compression, ceramic disc and ball.

Based on distribution channel, faucets market is segmented into online and offline.

On the basis of end-user, faucets market is segmented into residential and commercial.

Faucets market is segmented in terms of market value, volume, market opportunities and niches into multiple applications. The application segment for faucets market includes bathroom, kitchen and others.

