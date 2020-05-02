Analysis of Impact: Sales of Tamarind Extract Product Take a Nosedive due to COVID-19 Pandemic

“

Given the debilitating impact of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) on the Tamarind Extract market, companies are vying opportunities to stay afloat in the market landscape. Gain access to our latest research analysis on COVID-19 associated with the Tamarind Extract market and understand how market players are adopting new strategies to mitigate the impact of the pandemic.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global tamarind extract market include Magma Foods, Kanegrade Limited, Shimla hills, MoonLite, Xi'an Victory Biochemical Technology Co., Ltd., Abc International, Baaeco V Food Ltd., Jadli Foods (India) Pvt. Ltd, Abdullabhai Abdul Kader, Revata Food Products Pvt Ltd., etc. More Industrialists and food processors are showing keen interests in the tamarind extract as the demand is amplifying every year.

Opportunities for market participants:

As a natural cosmetic ingredient and vital food flavoring agent, the tamarind extract has emerging demand among the consumers and product developers all over the world. In addition, the tamarind extract is also used as herbal syrup and healthy drinks in developed countries which creates additional demand. Due to a greater infrastructure of supply chains and expanding applications all over the world, it is anticipated that there would be higher returns for the investors of tamarind extract in the future.

Global Tamarind extract: A Regional Outlook

Tamarind extract is highly produced and consumed in the Asia Pacific, particularly in Thailand and Indonesia due to the huge availability of wild tamarinds. In the Asia Pacific, the tamarind extracts are used as a regular condiment in the daily diet. In Latin America, there is a rising production and processing of tamarind extract, due to increased usage of organic cosmetics and personal care products among the consumers. Tamarind extract is also used in tamarindo, a beverage drink in Latin America. In the region of Europe, the tamarind extract is utilized as healthy drinks and herbal syrup for improved health benefits. In the region of the Middle East & Africa, the tamarind extract is traditionally used as juices due to its coolant property. In North America, the tamarind extract is extensively used in skin care and hair care products due to high demand for organic cosmetic products.

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India

