Accelerating Demand for Soy protein ingredients to Impel Market Revenue Through COVID-19 Pandemic

The continuing spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) amongst major global economies has become an important factor of concern for import and export activities. Learn how companies in the Soy protein ingredients market are responding to the Coronavirus crisis by gaining efficacy in alternative strategies that are stabilizing various business activities. Browse through our latest research analysis on COVID-19 and its impact over the global market landscape.

The report on the global Soy protein ingredients market published by Persistence Market Research (PMR) provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Soy protein ingredients market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the Soy protein ingredients market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Soy protein ingredients market are analyzed in the report.

The study reveals that the global Soy protein ingredients market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period. Further, a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Soy protein ingredients market based on data collected from various credible sources in the market value chain is included in the report along with relevant tables, graphs, and figures.

Key international players operating in the soy protein ingredient market are, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Company, Dean Foods Company, Armor Proteins, Gelita Group, Bunge Alimentos SA, Kerry Ingredients Inc., Burcon NutraScience, Cargill Health & Food Technologies, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Kellogg Company, Doves Farm Foods, Kraft Foods Group Inc., Manildra Group, MGP Ingredients, Omega Protein Corporation, George Weston Foods Fonterra, Shansong Biological, Solbar, Charotar Casein, Milk Specialties, Scoular, Omega Protein, Arla Foods, Glanbia, Dean Foods and others

Opportunities for Participants in Soy Protein Ingredients Market –

Increasing consumer preference for healthy food products increases the market for soy protein. Soy protein products are used as a meat alternative in many processed foods. Consumer awareness about healthy foods is increasing which drives the soy protein market. There are many products in the market which contains soy protein such as soymilk, bakery and confectionery products, functional foods etc. consumer consumption patterns are changing and more inclined towards vegetarian products containing a high amount of protein increases the demand for soy protein. The US is the major producer of soy protein ingredients. North America has the largest market for soy protein. Europe is the second largest region for soy protein ingredients. Soy protein is cost-effective than meat protein, this is the one factor which drives the soy protein ingredient market. Europe implements restriction over meat protein sources such as gelatin which in turn opens gateways for the new growth opportunities across the world.

Our analysis will follow a modeling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms, and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of LATAM)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX, Russia, Poland, and Rest of Europe)

East Asia (Japan, South Korea, and China)

South Asia (India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Rest of South Asia)

Oceania (Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, S. Africa, Rest of MEA)

