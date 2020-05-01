Card Printer Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Card Printer Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Card Printer Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

COVID-19 Impact on Card Printer Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Card Printer market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Card Printer market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

Increasing adoption of ID cards in manufacturing industry to boost sales of card printer ribbons

Post 2008 economic crisis, the manufacturing sectors has shown steady growth path, albeit at a slower rate. With emergence of technological advancements, streamlining of manufacturing operations and automation are being carried out by various manufacturers across industry verticals worldwide, with a view to reduce material wastage and time and enhance output and efficiency. Growth in the manufacturing sector is anticipated to generate significant growth opportunities with respect to sale of for card printers, barcoding being one of the main reason, which is widely used in manufacturing sector. This is expected to trigger the sale of card printer ribbons at a significant pace in the coming years. In addition, fabrication industry is also expected to witness moderate growth during the assessment period, which is expected to contribute to the growth of the global card printer ribbons market.

Dual sided ribbons are most preferred by end users due to their capability to hold printing ink on both sides. This feature enhances their usability as compared to single sided ribbons. The dual sided segment in the printing type category is expected to be highly attractive and the largest with respect to value and volume. This segment is anticipated to dominate the global market and is expected to reach a high market estimation of more than US$ 670 Mn by end of 2028.

