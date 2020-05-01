Sustainable Travel Market Share and Growth Analysis 2026, Impact Of Covid-19 On The Industry And Top Companies (Expedia Group, Booking Holdings Holdings, China Travel, China CYTS Tours Holding, Etc.)

This report focuses on the global status of sustainable travel, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players. The objectives of the study are to present the development of sustainable travel in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America.

The main players covered by this study

Expedia Group

Booking Holdings Holdings

China Travel

China CYTS Tours Holding

American Express Global Business Travel

Travel Leaders Group

JTB Corporation

Frosch

AndBeyond

Intrepid travel

Travelopia

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into

natural tourism

Community tourism

Others

Market segment by application, divided into less than

20 years

20-30 years

30-40 years

40-50 years

above 50 years

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

The objectives of the study in this report are: to

analyze the global status of sustainable travel, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the key players.

Present the development of sustainable travel in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America.

Establish a strategic profile of the main players and analyze in depth their development plan and strategies.

Define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the sustainable travel market are as follows:

Historical Year: 2015-2019

Base year: 2019

Estimated year: 2020

Forecast year 2020 to 2026

For information on data by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Contents

Chapter One: Presentation of the Report

1.1 Scope of the study

1.2 Key market segments

1.3 Actors covered: classification by income from sustainable travel

1.4 Market analysis by type

1.4.1 Growth rate in the size of the global sustainable travel market by type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Nature tourism

1.4.3 Community tourism

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by application

1.5.1 Share of the global sustainable travel market by application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Under 20

1.5.3 20-30 years

1.5.4 30-40 years

1.5.5 40-50 years

1.5.6 Over 50

1.6 Objectives of the study

1.7 years considered

Chapter Two: Trends in Global Growth by Region

2.1 Outlook for the sustainable travel market (2015-2026)

2.2 Growth trends in sustainable tourism by region

2.2.1 Size of the sustainable tourism market by region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Historical market share of sustainable travel by region (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Market size forecast for sustainable travel by region (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry trends and growth strategy

2.3.1 Main market trends

2.3.2 Market drivers

2.3.3 Market challenges

2.3.4 Analysis of the five Porter forces

2.3.5 Sustainable growth strategy for the travel market

2.3.6 Primary interviews with the main players in sustainable travel (opinion leaders)

Chapter Three: Landscape of competition by the main players

3.1 Global Top Su

Continued….

