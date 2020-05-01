Quad High Definition Market: 2020 Global Industry Size, Segments, Regional Outlook, Development Status, Key Players and Forecast to 2025

QHD (Quad High Definition) is the resolution standard for high-end displays, TVs and mobile devices. The QHD is specified as 2560×1440 pixels with a resolution of a16x9, which is 4 times higher than the 720p standard high definition. The ultra-wide QHD boosts the horizontal pixels to 3440 with an aspect ratio of 21×9.

More and more smartphone users watch TV, movies and other videos on their mobile phones, and the QHD market (four HD) is expected to grow significantly in the future.

In 2017, the global Quad High Definition market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Quad High Definition status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Quad High Definition development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Samsung

ASUS

AU Optronics

BOE

EIZO

IPS monitors

JDI

LG Display

NEC

Sharp

Tianma

ViewSonic

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

IGZO

A-SI

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Television Sets

Personal Desktops

Cameras

Phones

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Quad High Definition status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Quad High Definition development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Quad High Definition are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

