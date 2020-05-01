Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Research report explores the Automotive Brake System & Components Market for the forecast period, 2019-2028

The global economic downtick has become worrisome for most companies in the Automotive Brake System & Components market. Hence, companies are vying opportunities to gain competitive edge over other market players to capitalize on value-grab opportunities. Gain full access on our recently published report on the Automotive Brake System & Components market that highlights how companies are adopting alternative business strategies to stay afloat during debilitating times.

Assessment of the Global Automotive Brake System & Components Market

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) recently published a report which provides a deep understanding of the various factors that are likely to influence the prospects of the Automotive Brake System & Components market in the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study takes into account the historical and current market trends to predict the course of the Automotive Brake System & Components market in the upcoming years. Further, the growth opportunities, drivers, and major challenges faced by market players in the Automotive Brake System & Components market are discussed in detail.

Regional Outlook

Competitive Outlook

Product Adoption Analysis

Growing demand for luxury and high performance cars expected to boost revenue growth of the passenger car segment

The automotive brake system & components market is contributing to the growth in sales of luxury and high-end cars, both in the OEM & aftermarket channels. High speed and raw power define high performance of these cars, which is why these cars require a robust safety system. The most crucial element of their safety system is the braking system. With growing sales of SUVs, luxury and sports models, customers not only look for performance but want their vehicles to be equipped with advanced technologies so as to ensure the safety of occupants while driving. This increasing demand for safety systems in luxury cars is driving the growth of the passenger car segment in the global automotive brake system & components market.

Governments across geographies have made numerous efforts to divert the attention of vehicle owners towards vehicle safety, either through imposing regulations or through publicity and promotion. Such activities across the globe are expected to turn customer focus towards equipping vehicles with robust safety systems and updating them during the operational life of the vehicle. This in turn will not only boost the sales of brake systems and related components but also drive the passenger car segment growth.

The significant use of passenger cars is also boosting the global automotive brake system & components market. With consumers’ interest in passenger cars equipped with novel safety technologies, government schemes and regulations boosting deployment of advanced technologies in commercial vehicles and the integration of electronics is expected to significantly drive market growth over the forecast period.

Market value share of the passenger car segment is expected to grow further during the forecast period in North America

The passenger car segment in the North America automotive brake system & components market was valued at US$ 5,566 Mn in 2016 and is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period to be valued in excess of US$ 9000 Mn by 2027. This gain can be attributed to changing preferences of customers in this region. The passenger car segment in the Latin America automotive brake system & components market is expected to hold close to 60% value share by 2027. In the APEJ automotive brake system & components market, the passenger car segment is estimated to account for a market value share of more than 80% in 2017. The passenger car segment is expected to gain 280 BPS by 2027 as compared to 2017, making it a highly attractive segment by vehicle type in the APEJ automotive brake system & components market.

Critical Market Information Enclosed in the Report:

Current and future prospects of the Automotive Brake System & Components market in different regions

Product portfolio analysis of leading players in the Automotive Brake System & Components market

Market share comparison and detailed analysis of various segments of the Automotive Brake System & Components market

Competition landscape analysis

Major trends expected to influence the growth of the Automotive Brake System & Components market

Doubts Related to the Automotive Brake System & Components Market Catered to in the Report:

What is the estimated value of the Automotive Brake System & Components market in 2029? Why are market players inclined towards expanding their presence in region 2? How have technological advancements impacted the growth of the Automotive Brake System & Components market? Which regional market is expected to present a range of opportunities for market players in the Automotive Brake System & Components market? How are market players aligning their operations to fulfill the swelling demand for the Automotive Brake System & Components in region 3?

