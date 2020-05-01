Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Mass Notification Systems Market – Revolutionary Trends 2029

A recent market study on the global Mass Notification Systems market reveals that the global Mass Notification Systems market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Mass Notification Systems market is discussed in the presented study.

The Mass Notification Systems market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Mass Notification Systems market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Mass Notification Systems market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.

Key Segments Covered

By Application

Interoperable emergency communication

Integrated Public Alert and Warning

Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery

Business Operations

By Product Type

Hardware

LED Displays and Systems

Giant Voice

Speakers, Sirens and Strobe Light

Others (Wall Mounted Buttons, Batteries, and Cables)

Software

Services

Installation and Integration Services

Maintenance Service

Consulting Services

By Solutions

In-building Solutions

Wide-area Solutions

Distributed recipient solutions

By End-User Vertical

Commercial

Healthcare

Government Institutions

Automotive

Defense

Education

Energy & Power

Transportation & Logistics

Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Spain

Italy

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

Greater China

India

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of APEJ

Japan

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of MEA

Key Companies