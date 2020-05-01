Mobile Payment Market Growth Rate Till 2027 | Mtn Group, Orange S.A., Paypal Holdings, Safaricom, Vodacom Group, Bharti Airtel, Econet Wireless Zimbabwe, Mahindra Comviva, Mastercard

Sameer Joshi

Mobile payment also alludes to as mobile money, mobile money transfer, and mobile wallet generally refers to payment services controlled under financial regulations and performed from or via mobile phones. In place of paying with cash, cheque, or credit cards, a consumer can use a mobile device to pay for a wide range of services including digital or physical goods. Under mobile payment, a mobile wallet is an app that contains your debit and credit card details so that users can pay for products and services digitally by using their mobile devices.

What Is The Dynamics Of Mobile Payment Market Market?

Advantages such as fast and easy payments, convenience, flexibility, and the rising demand & penetration of mobile phones are anticipated to boost the mobile payment market globally. Concerns such as cyberthieves who spoof your mobile wallet and malware in cell phones are one of the major restraining factors in the mobile payment market. Growing market attractiveness of mobile payments in emerging industry verticals especially retail, e-commerce, and entertainment is anticipated to further provide good opportunities to the players operating in the mobile payment market.

What Is The Scope Of Mobile Payment Market Market?

The “Global Mobile payment Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of technology, media, and telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Mobile payment market with detailed market segmentation by mode of transaction, type of mobile payment, and application. The global mobile payment market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading mobile payment market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What Is The Market Segmentation?

The global mobile payment market is segmented on the basis of mode of transaction, type of mobile payment and application. On the basis of mode of transaction, the mobile payment market is segmented into short message service, wireless application protocol and near field communication. The mobile payment market on the basis of the type of mobile payment is classified into, mobile money and mobile wallets. Based on application, the mobile payment market is segmented into hospitality and transportation, retail, healthcare, energy and utilities, entertainment and others.

What Is The Regional Framework Of Mobile Payment Market Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global mobile payment market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The mobile payment market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of eighteen countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

