Medical Tourism Market Research Analysis Including Growth Factors, Types And Application By Regions From 2020 To 2025

This report studies the global market size of Medical Tourism in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Medical Tourism in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Medical Tourism market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter\’s Five Forces Analysis.

In 2017, the global Medical Tourism market size was million US$ and is forecast to million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Medical Tourism market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Medical Tourism include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Medical Tourism include

Pantai Holdings Berhad

KPJ Healthcare Berhad

Dentalpro

Prince Court Medical Centre

Island Hospital

IJN Health Institute

Mahkota Medical Centre

Sunway Medical Centre

LohGuanLye Specialists Centre

Tropicana Medical Centre

Market Size Split by Type

Cardio Internal Medicine

Cardiothoracic Surgery

Oncology

Fertility Treatments

Orthopedic Treatment

Other

Market Size Split by Application

Application 1

Application 2

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Medical Tourism market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Medical Tourism market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Medical Tourism manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Medical Tourism with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Medical Tourism submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Medical Tourism are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Medical Tourism market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

