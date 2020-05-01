E-Visa Market 2020 Analysis By Organizations Size, New Technologies, Services, Solutions, Trends, Verticals and Geographical Analysis by 2025
This report focuses on the global E-Visa status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the E-Visa development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global E-Visa market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
M2SYs
Konai
Gemalto
Muhlbauer Group
PrimeKey
Arjo Systems
Netrust
Oberthur
Multos International
Safelayer
3M
ASK
Atlantic Zeiser
Austria Card
De La Rue
Edaps Overseas
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Immigrant Visa
Non Immigrant Visa
Market segment by Application, split into
Travel
Business
Foreign Affair
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of E-Visa are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global E-Visa Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Immigrant Visa
1.4.3 Non Immigrant Visa
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global E-Visa Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Travel
1.5.3 Business
1.5.4 Foreign Affair
1.5.5 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 E-Visa Market Size
2.2 E-Visa Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 E-Visa Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 E-Visa Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 E-Visa Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global E-Visa Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global E-Visa Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global E-Visa Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 E-Visa Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players E-Visa Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into E-Visa Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
Continued….
