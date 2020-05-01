Coronavirus’ business impact: Farm Animal Drugs Market Forecast Analysis 2019-2025

Analysis Report on Farm Animal Drugs Market

A report on global Farm Animal Drugs market has hit stands. This study is based on different aspects like segments, growth rate, revenue, leading players, regions, and forecast. The overall market is getting bigger at an increased pace due to the invention of the new dynamism, which is making rapid progress.

The given report is an excellent research study specially compiled to provide latest insights into critical aspects of the Global Farm Animal Drugs Market.

Some key points of Farm Animal Drugs Market research report:

Strategic Developments: The custom analysis gives the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, growth rate, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Market Features: The report comprises market features, capacity, capacity utilization rate, revenue, price, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import, export, supply, demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the report offers a comprehensive study of the market dynamics and their latest trends, along with market segments and sub-segments.

Analytical Tools: The Global Farm Animal Drugs Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and many other market research tools have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

COVID-19 Impact on Farm Animal Drugs Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Farm Animal Drugs market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Farm Animal Drugs market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

The global Farm Animal Drugs market segment by manufacturers include

the demand for quality pharmaceuticals and food security that fuel the increased adoption of farm animal drugs.

North America is poised to grow at a healthy 7.1% CAGR in terms of market value over the forecast period, with the anti-infective product type segment dominating the market in this region

The anti-infective product type segment is expected to witness higher growth and this trend is anticipated to continue through the forecast period. The North America region seems favourable for the farm animal drugs market. The anti-infective segment is estimated to reach a value of over US$ 1500 Mn in 2017 to project a high CAGR of 8.9% till 2027, and reach a value of more than US$ 3500 Mn by 2027 end in the North America regional market. Whereas, the parasiticides segment is estimated to be valued a bit less than US$ 1100 Mn in 2017 to reach a market value higher than US$ 2100 Mn in 2027. This reflects a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. Canada and the United States show a higher contribution to the growth of the farm animal drugs market and are the most lucrative markets with a 1.0 Market Share Index. Many key players such as Zoetis, Elanco Animal Health, Merck and Phibro Animal Health Corporation in the farm animal drugs market in North America are coming up with new developments considering the potential of this region in terms of growth per year.

The anti-infective segment by product type dominates the global farm animal drugs market throughout the forecasted timeline, becoming the most lucrative segment to reflect a market attractiveness index of more than 2.8. The market share of the anti-infective and parasiticides segment is estimated to be 35.5% and 24.5% of the global farm animal drugs market in 2017.

A number of factors are contributing to the growth of the farm animal drugs market on a global scale

The major factors impacting the growth of the global farm animal drugs market include a rising demand for fresh meat; a focus on animal health, which ensures their protection from various infectious diseases with the administration of several drugs; and pain administration, which is an important aspect in animal health. Moreover, high demand for proteins obtained from animals along with a rise in demand for horse meat especially in Eastern Europe is contributing to the growth of the global farm animal drugs market. In Eastern Europe, horse meat is a preferred choice and a viable substitute to cattle meat. The increase in livestock, for example in Brazil, poultry farming in Australia, as well as unfortunate events such as an outbreak of bird flu and avian influenza that need immediate drug administration together aid the growth in adoption of farm animal drugs, thereby impacting the global farm animal drugs market. Asia Pacific is also a major contributor to global market growth as more drugs are required in this region. APAC is known for its growing animal industry, which is affected by zillions of diseases that necessitate treatment – this in turn drives the farm animal drugs market in this region.The anti-infective segment by product type is expected to gain 393 BPS in its market share while the parasiticides segment will gain 61 basis points, owing to a rapid increase in drugs used to treat farm animals. Various factors, their relevance, and impact on the global farm animal drugs market are considered. Factors such as investments in anti-infectives, the rate of treatment of animals, the number of animals affected with diseases, research in drug development for the animal sector, growth of product portfolios of several key players, government regulations and spending etc., are slated to have a varied impact on the market. Out of these factors, the number of animals affected with diseases show highest impact followed by the rate of treatment of animals. The global farm animal drugs market reflects an incremental opportunity of US$ 10,563 Mn from 2017 till 2027 and an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 765 Mn in 2018 over 2017.

Important queries addressed in the report:

Which company is expected to dominate the Farm Animal Drugs market in terms of market share in 2020? How has the evolving regulatory framework impacted the growth of the Farm Animal Drugs market? Which application of the Farm Animal Drugs is anticipated to generate the maximum revenue during the forecast period? How is the COVID-19 pandemic likely to impact the growth trajectory of the Farm Animal Drugs market? How are market players adjusting to the fluctuating prices of essential raw materials?

Moreover, the report highlighted revenue, sales, manufacturing cost, and product and the States that are most competitive in the lucrative market share idea. There is a discussion on the background and financial trouble in the global Farm Animal Drugs economic market. This included the CAGR value during the outlook period leading to 2025.

