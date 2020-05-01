Coronavirus’ business impact: Corrosion Protection Coatings & Acid Proof Linings Market Business Opportunities Analysis 2019-2025
Analysis of the Global Corrosion Protection Coatings & Acid Proof Linings Market
The recent market study suggests that the global Corrosion Protection Coatings & Acid Proof Linings market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% between 2019 and 2029 and reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029.
The study offers a microscopic view of the various segments and sub-segments of the Corrosion Protection Coatings & Acid Proof Linings market and accurately represents the data using informative tables, graphs, and figures. The objective of the report is to assist readers to make informed business decisions and improve their position in the global Corrosion Protection Coatings & Acid Proof Linings market landscape post the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vital data enclosed in the report:
- Product development and innovations relevant to the Corrosion Protection Coatings & Acid Proof Linings market
- Region and country-wise assessment of the different segments and sub-segments of the Corrosion Protection Coatings & Acid Proof Linings market and the COVID-19 pandemic impact on each segment
- Investment scenario in different regional markets post in the current market landscape
- Pricing strategies and structure adopted by various players in the Corrosion Protection Coatings & Acid Proof Linings market
- Raw material suppliers, vendors, and manufacturers in the Corrosion Protection Coatings & Acid Proof Linings market
Segmentation Analysis of the Corrosion Protection Coatings & Acid Proof Linings Market
The Corrosion Protection Coatings & Acid Proof Linings market study offers a detailed understanding of the consumption, demand, and pricing structure of each product.
The Corrosion Protection Coatings & Acid Proof Linings market report evaluates how the Corrosion Protection Coatings & Acid Proof Linings is being utilized by various end-users.
By Region
The report offers valuable insights related to the growth prospects of the Corrosion Protection Coatings & Acid Proof Linings market in different regions including:
segmented as follows:
By End Use Industry:
- Marine Industry
- Ballast Tanks
- Sea Water Intake Pipe Lining
- Transportation Industry
- Road Tanker
- Rail Tanker
- ISO Tanks
- Chemicals Industry
- Phosphoric Acid Processing
- Sulphuric Acid Processing
- Hydrochloric Acid Processing
- Chlorine Processing
- Caustic Soda Processing
- Mining & Metallurgy Industry
- Phosphate Mining & Processing
- Aluminium Mining & Processing
- Copper Mining & Processing
- Nickel Mining & Processing
- Gold Mining & Processing
- Steel Pickling & Processing
- latinum Mining & Processing
- Uranium Mining & Processing
- Water Treatment Industry
- Desalination
- Sewage Treatment
- Process & Waste Water
- Oil & Gas Industry
- Power Generation Industry
- Others (Automotive, Construction etc.
By Product Type:
- Polymer Coatings
- Epoxy
- Polyurethane
- Alkyd
- Acrylic
- Fluoropolymer
- Vinyl Ester and Flake-filled Vinyl Ester
- Rubber Lining System
- Hard Rubber lining Systems
- Soft Rubber lining Systems
- Acid Proof Lining
- Ceramic & Carbon Brick Lining
- Tile Lining
- Thermoplastic Lining
To deduce market size, the report considers various aspects based on secondary research. Furthermore, data points such as product-wise split and market split by end-use and qualitative inputs from primary respondents have been incorporated to arrive at appropriate market estimates. The forecast presented in the report assesses the total revenue generated and expected revenue contribution by the South Africa corrosion protective coatings and acid proof lining market.
When developing the market forecast, the report begins with sizing the current market, which forms the basis for forecasting how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. Given the characteristics of the market, FMI triangulates the data via different analysis based on supply side, demand side, and dynamics of the South Africa corrosion protective coatings and acid proof lining market. However, quantifying the market across the abovementioned segments is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them after the forecast has been completed.
It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating economy, we not only provide forecast in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the market on the basis of key parameters, such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand predictability of the market and identify right opportunities.
Another key feature of this report is the analysis of the market and the corresponding revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective of the corrosion protective coatings and acid proof lining market.
To understand key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the South African market, Future Market Insights has developed a market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify existing market opportunities in the market.
In the final section of the report, South Africa corrosion protective coatings and acid proof linings market, competitive landscape is included to provide a dashboard view of global and domestic companies that manufacture and supply coatings and linings. The report contains market share analysis by categorising companies into tier levels, based on their revenue. The report also includes profile of companies across the value chain i.e. raw material suppliers, manufacturers, suppliers/service providers and contractors.
Some market players featured in this report are as follows:
Raw Material Suppliers
- The Dow Chemical Company
- Ashland Inc.
- Croda International Plc.
- AMPA Plastics (AMPA Group)
Manufacturers
- BASF SE
- Akzo Nobel N.V.
- Jotun A/S
- E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company
- Steuler KCH GmbH
- The Weir Group PLC.
- SGS South Africa (Pty) Ltd.
- Corrocoat SA (Pty) Ltd
- Ferro South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Flowcrete SA (PTY) Ltd
- REMA TIP TOP South Africa/Dunlop Industrial Products Pty Ltd
- POWDER-LAK (PTY) Ltd
- StonCor Africa (Pty) Ltd.
- WEBLOR
- AKS Lining Systems (Pty) Ltd
- Macbean Beier Plastics (PTY) Ltd
- Kal-Gard (Pty) Ltd
- Dura Seal
Service Providers/Suppliers/Contactors
- Bulldog Projects (PTY) Ltd
- Rand Sandblasting and Coatings (PTY) Ltd
- IAP International (Pty) Ltd.
- PUMBA LININGS
- J&J Rubber Linings (PTY) LTD
- Thermalloy (PTY) LTD
Research Institute
- The Corrosion Institute of South Africa
Questions Related to the Corrosion Protection Coatings & Acid Proof Linings Market Catered to in the Report:
- Which regional market is in the vanguard in terms of market share and size?
- Who are the most-established players in the global Corrosion Protection Coatings & Acid Proof Linings market landscape?
- What are the different strategies used by players to market their products during the COVID-19 pandemic?
- How are emerging market players expanding their presence in the Corrosion Protection Coatings & Acid Proof Linings market?
- What is the result of the SWOT analysis included in the report?
