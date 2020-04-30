Wind Turbine Blade Industry Global Manufacturers, Market Share, Size and Demand Forecasts 2025

Wind Turbine Blade Industry Report is designed to provide Industry Experts and Investors with detail overview of Wind Turbine Blade Industry report, which will help them to take decisions with respect to Key Players, Regions, Manufacturers, Types and Trend etc. This report gives a detail insight for a period of 2020-2025 Research Report.

This report focuses on the Wind Turbine Blade in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The wind power generation industry has grown rapidly and expanded worldwide in recent years to meet high global demand for clean electricity. In addition, from 2008 to 2014, the cumulative global power generating capacity of wind turbine installations in GWs increased by more than three times. Wind energy is now used in over 80 countries, 24 of which have more than 1 GW installed. The rapid growth in the wind power generation industry has been driven by population growth and the associated increase in electricity demand, widespread emphasis on expanded use of renewable energy and water resource management, the increasing effectiveness and cost- competitiveness of wind energy and accelerated urbanization in developing countries, among other factors.

Rapid development of global wind energy stimulates the wind turbine blade market as well. Global wind turbine blade production increased from 60155 Units in 2013 to 80972 Units in 2015 with the GACR of 16.02%.

The development of larger wind turbines and recent improvements in wind blade design, materials and manufacturing technology have significantly increased the power generating capacity of wind turbines. Today, wind blades are typically composed of advanced, high-strength, lightweight and durable composite materials. In addition, longer wind blades, which allow for a larger area of wind to be swept by the wind blades, coupled with taller towers, results in greater energy capture and reduces the overall cost of wind energy.

According to the wind turbine, the blades can be divided into the 1.5 MW, 2.0 WM, 3.0 WM, 5.0 WM and so on. The size of blades has positive correlation with the powder of turbines. Blades manufacturers are keen on their blade technology innovation, no matter from the size or the key raw materials.

Wind Turbine Blade Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

LM Wind Power

Vestas

Enercon

Tecsis

Gamesa

Suzlon

TPI Composites

Siemens

CARBON ROTEC

……

Market Segment by Type, covers:

< 1.5 MW

5 MW

5-2.0 MW

0 MW

0-3.0 MW

0 MW

0-5.0 MW

0 MW

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Energy

Plastics

Composites

Other

