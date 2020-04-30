Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) Market 2020: Analysis Of The Industry By Size, Share, Consumption, Demand, Growth, Revenues, Key Companies, Types, Applications And Forecasts Until 2025

The size of the global travel data recorder (VDR) market was US $ 1,500 million and is expected to reach US $ 1,500 million by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% over the period 2018- 2025. This report focuses on the global status of travel data recorders (VDRs), future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players. The objectives of the study are to present the development of travel data recorders (VDR) in the United States, Europe and China.

The voyage data recorder, or VDR, is a data recording system designed for all ships required to comply with the requirements of the IMO SOLAS International Convention (IMO Res A861 (20)) in order to collect data from various sensors on board the ship. It then scans, compresses and stores this information in a protective storage unit mounted outside. The protective storage unit is a tamper-evident unit designed to withstand extreme shocks, shocks, pressure and heat, which could be associated with a marine incident (fire, explosion, collision, sinking, etc.).

Passenger ships and ships other than passenger ships of 3000 gross tonnage and over constructed on or after July 1, 2002, must be equipped with voyage data recorders (VDRs) to facilitate investigation of accidents, in accordance with the regulations adopted in 2000, which entered into force on July 1, 2002. The compulsory regulations appear in chapter V on safety of navigation of the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea, 1974. As black boxes carried on aircraft, VDRs allow accident investigators to review procedures and instructions in the moments before an incident and help identify the cause of any accident.

The travel data recorder (VDR) market is not fragmented with players such as Japan Radio Co, Furuno, Interschalt, Maritime Systems, Consilium, L-3 Communications, Wärtsilä SAM Electronics, Kongsberg Maritime, Beijing Highlander, Raytheon Anschutz, Danelec Marine, Kelvin Hughes, Maretron, etc.

The industry should remain driven by innovation, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as key strategies by players to increase their presence in the industry. Meanwhile, optimize the product range and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by strengthening their production units and supply chains to avoid delays in production lead times (TAT) and lead times.

All manufacturers in the world are committed to improving the product. During these two years, some Chinese manufacturers can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology. Most of the technologies are developed by manufacturers rather than importing from other companies. With the recovery of the global shipbuilding industry and the increase in the share of production of high-tech, high-value-added vessels, China will enter the list of the most powerful countries in the world in construction naval.

Significant and lasting barriers make it difficult to enter this market. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and v) Transitions’ unfair competitive practices.

Despite the presence of competition concerns, due to the trend of the global recovery is clear, investors are still optimistic in this area, the future will have even more new investments enter the field.However, the market is intensely competitive. The study group recommends that new entrants have just the money but no technical advantage and upstream and downstream support not to enter this area.

The main actors covered by this study

Japan Radio Co

Furuno

Interschalt Maritime Systems

Consilium

L-3 Communications

Wärtsilä SAM Electronics

Kongsberg Maritime

Beijing Highlander

Raytheon Anschutz

Danelec Marine

Kelvin Hughes

Maretron

Market analysis by product type

General travel data recorder Simplified travel data recorder

Market analysis by market

Passenger ship

Cargo ship

Naval Ship

Other

Market analysis by region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

The objectives of the study in this report are to:

analyze the global status of travel data recorders (VDRs), future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players.

Present the development of travel data recorders (VDR) in the United States, Europe and China.

Establish a strategic profile of the main players and analyze in depth their development plan and strategies.

Define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the travel data recorder (VDR) market are as follows:

History Year: 2017-2018

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For data by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Contents

Chapter One: Presentation of the Report

1.1 Scope of the study

1.2 Key market segments

1.3 Covered players

1.4 Market analysis by type

1.4.1 Growth rate in the size of the global travel data recorder (VDR) market by type (2018-2025)

1.4.2 General trip data recorder

1.4.3 Simplified travel data recorder

1.5 Market by application

1.5.1 Market share of global travel data recorders (VDRs) by application (2017-2025)

1.5.2 Passenger ship

1.5.3 Cargo ship

1.5.4 Naval

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Objectives of the study

1.7 years considered

Chapter Two: Summary

2.1 Market size for travel data recorders (VDRs)

2.2 Growth trends in travel data recorders (VDRs) by region

2.2.1 Market size of travel data recorders (VDR) by region (2017-2025)

2.2.2 Market share of travel data recorders (VDR) by region (2017-2025)

2.3 Industry trends

2.3.1 Main market trends

2.3.2 Market use cases

Chapter Three: Key Players

3.1 Receipts from travel data recorders (VDR) by manufacturers (2017-2018)

3.2 Travel data recorders (VDR) Main players Headquarters and area served

3.3 Key players’ travel data recorder (VDR) product / solution / service

3.4 Date of entry into the travel data recorder (VDR) market

3.5 Analysis of funding / investments of travel data recorders (VDR) of key players

3.6 Evaluation of data recorders (VDR) of the main world players and market capitalization

Continued….

