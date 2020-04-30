Visual Effects Services Market 2020 Analysis By Growth Rate, Key Drivers, Restraints, Future Trends, Opportunities, And Challenges Till 2025
This report focuses on the global status of visual effects services, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and key players. The objectives of the study are to present the development of Visual Effects Services in the United States, Europe and China.
Special effects (often abbreviated as SFX, SPFX or simply FX) are illusions or visual tricks used in the film, television, theater, video game and simulator industries to simulate the events imagined in a story or virtual world.
In 2017, the size of the global visual effects services market was US $ xx million and is expected to reach US $ xx million by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% over the period 2018-2025 .
The main actors covered by this study
Industrial Light and Magic
The Mill
Weta Digital
Moving Picture Company (MPC)
DNEG
Sony Pictures Imageworks
Cinesite
Digital Domain
Deluxe Entertainment
Framestore
Animal Logic
Pixomondo
Digital Idea
Tippett Studio
Flatworld Solutions Pvt
Method Studios
BUF
Scanline vfx
TNG Visual effects
Other
Segment of the market by type, the product can be divided into
effects
digital special effects
Market segment by application, divided into
television,
film,
video game,
other
Market segment by region / country, this report covers
the United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Other regions
The objectives of the study in this report are: to
analyze the overall status of visual effects services, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players.
Present the development of Visual Effects Services in the United States, Europe and China.
Establish a strategic profile of the main players and analyze in depth their development plan and strategies.
Define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the market for visual effects services are as follows:
Historical Year: 2013-2017
Base year: 2017
Estimated year: 2018
Forecast year 2018 to 2025
For information on data by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.
Contents
Chapter One: Overview of Report 1
1.1 Scope of study 1
1.2 Key market segments 1
1.3 Covered players 2
1.4 Market analysis by type 3
1.4.1 Growth rate of the size of the global visual effects services market by type (2013-2023) 3
1.4.2 Special effects 3
1.4.3 Digital effects 4
1.5 Market by application 6
1.5.1 Global market share of visual effects services by application (2013-2023) 6
1.5.2 Television 6
1.5.3 Film 7
1.5.4 Video game 7
1.5.5 Others 8
1.6 Study objectives 8
Chapter Two: Trends in Global Growth 9
2.1 Overall size of the visual effects services market 9
2.2 Growth trends in visual effects services by region 10
2.2.1 Size of the visual effects services market by region (2013-2023) 10
2.2.2 Market share of visual effects services by region (2013-2018) 10
2.3 Industry trends 12
2.3.1 Main market trends 12
2.3.2 Market drivers 13
2.3.3 Market opportunities 14
Chapter Three: Market share of the main players 15
3.1 Size of the market for visual effects services by manufacturers 15
3.1.1 Overall turnover of visual effects services by manufacturer (2017-2018) 15
3.1.2 Market share of manufacturers’ global visual effects services revenues (2017-2018) 16
3.1.3 Concentration ratio of the global visual effects services market (CRChapter five: in 2017) 18
3.2 Main players in visual effects services Headquarters and area served 18
3.3 Date of entry into the visual effects services market 19
3.4 Mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans 20
Chapter Four: Breakdown of data by type and application 23
Continued….
