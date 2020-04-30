Visual Effects Services Market 2020 Analysis By Growth Rate, Key Drivers, Restraints, Future Trends, Opportunities, And Challenges Till 2025

This report focuses on the global status of visual effects services, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and key players. The objectives of the study are to present the development of Visual Effects Services in the United States, Europe and China.

Special effects (often abbreviated as SFX, SPFX or simply FX) are illusions or visual tricks used in the film, television, theater, video game and simulator industries to simulate the events imagined in a story or virtual world.

In 2017, the size of the global visual effects services market was US $ xx million and is expected to reach US $ xx million by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% over the period 2018-2025 .

Access the PDF example of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2350610

The main actors covered by this study

Industrial Light and Magic

The Mill

Weta Digital

Moving Picture Company (MPC)

DNEG

Sony Pictures Imageworks

Cinesite

Digital Domain

Deluxe Entertainment

Framestore

Animal Logic

Pixomondo

Digital Idea

Tippett Studio

Flatworld Solutions Pvt

Method Studios

BUF

Scanline vfx

TNG Visual effects

Other

Learn more about this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2350610

Segment of the market by type, the product can be divided into

effects

digital special effects

Market segment by application, divided into

television,

film,

video game,

other

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other regions

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-visual-effects-services-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2023



The objectives of the study in this report are: to

analyze the overall status of visual effects services, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players.

Present the development of Visual Effects Services in the United States, Europe and China.

Establish a strategic profile of the main players and analyze in depth their development plan and strategies.

Define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the market for visual effects services are as follows:

Historical Year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For information on data by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Contents

Chapter One: Overview of Report 1

1.1 Scope of study 1

1.2 Key market segments 1

1.3 Covered players 2

1.4 Market analysis by type 3

1.4.1 Growth rate of the size of the global visual effects services market by type (2013-2023) 3

1.4.2 Special effects 3

1.4.3 Digital effects 4

1.5 Market by application 6

1.5.1 Global market share of visual effects services by application (2013-2023) 6

1.5.2 Television 6

1.5.3 Film 7

1.5.4 Video game 7

1.5.5 Others 8

1.6 Study objectives 8

Chapter Two: Trends in Global Growth 9

2.1 Overall size of the visual effects services market 9

2.2 Growth trends in visual effects services by region 10

2.2.1 Size of the visual effects services market by region (2013-2023) 10

2.2.2 Market share of visual effects services by region (2013-2018) 10

2.3 Industry trends 12

2.3.1 Main market trends 12

2.3.2 Market drivers 13

2.3.3 Market opportunities 14

Chapter Three: Market share of the main players 15

3.1 Size of the market for visual effects services by manufacturers 15

3.1.1 Overall turnover of visual effects services by manufacturer (2017-2018) 15

3.1.2 Market share of manufacturers’ global visual effects services revenues (2017-2018) 16

3.1.3 Concentration ratio of the global visual effects services market (CRChapter five: in 2017) 18

3.2 Main players in visual effects services Headquarters and area served 18

3.3 Date of entry into the visual effects services market 19

3.4 Mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans 20

Chapter Four: Breakdown of data by type and application 23

Continued….

ABOUT US:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a one-off help for all your market research needs. We have an extensive database of reports from major publishers and authors around the world. We specialize in delivering personalized reports to our customers’ requirements. We have complete information about our publishers and are therefore sure of the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our customers to map their needs and we produce the perfect market research required for our customers.

CONTACT US:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, USA

Telephone number : +1 (972) -362-8199; +91 895 659 5155