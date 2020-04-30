Upswing in Demand for Electric Micro Motor to Support Global Sales Post Covid-19 Crisis

“

In 2018, the market size of Electric Micro Motor Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

Persistence Market Research recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the global Electric Micro Motor market during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). In addition, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the future prospects of the Electric Micro Motor market. The report provides a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges within the global Electric Micro Motor market to assist our clients arrive at beneficial business decisions.

This study presents the Electric Micro Motor Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Electric Micro Motor history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Electric Micro Motor market, the following companies are covered:

key players in the emerging market propel the growth of Electric micro motor market. However higher cost, heavier hand piece, learning curve, and infection control concerns restraints the growth of electric micromotor market. Additionally, reimbursement scenario continues to be major factor limiting the growth of electric micromotor market.

The global electric micromotor market is segmented on basis of modality type, end users and geography.

Segmentation by Modality Type Standalone Bench top Portable

Segmentation by End Users Hospitals Dental clinics Others

Segmentation by Geography North America Latin America Europe Asia-Pacific Excluding China China Middle East & Africa



On the basis of modality type, the portable electric micromotor segment holds a large share. The growth of this segment is primarily attributed due to its advantage such as improved technology. On the basis of end user, hospitals segment account for the largest revenue share owing to increasing awareness of oral hygiene. Dental clinics segment accounts for the rapid growth during the forecast period owing to increasing number of clinics and physicians.

The North America market for dental laboratory ovens holds the largest revenue share, due to increasing dental disease, increased demand of technological advanced products and presence of major key players of electric micromotor. Europe accounts for the second large revenue share in the global electric micromotor market, owing to increasing number of dental clinics. Asia Pacific is expected to witness rapid growth, due to increasing awareness about the oral hygiene and increasing medical tourism, increasing demand of new technology and significant improvement in healthcare facilities. China is expected to register significant growth, due to rising aging population and cost effective treatment for dental surgeries. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are projected to exhibit slow growth in electric micromotor market, owing to less developed healthcare infrastructure in this region.

Examples of some of the key players present in the global Electric Micromotor Market are LANAFORM, Mariotti & C. srl, MICRO-MEGA, Geosoft Dent, AYGUN CO.,INC, Omec S.n.c. EMS Medical, Cefla s.c., COLTENE Group, among others.

