The Potential Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) for Platelet Rich Plasma Market with Current Trends Analysis, 2020 to 2027|Zimmer Biomet, Stryker,, Regen Lab SA, Medira Ltd, TERUMO BCT, INC., Glofinn Oy, Medical Devices Business Services, Inc
Europe platelet rich plasma market is registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market can be attributed due to home market growth in healthcare and benefits of using traditional prefilled syringes.
This Platelet Rich Plasma market research report delivers the systematic and comprehensive market research study, along with the facts and figures associated with any subject in the field of marketing. This market report is an accurate study of the healthcare industry which gives estimations about new triumphs that will be made in the Platelet Rich Plasma market in 2020 – 2026. The report contains estimations of CAGR values which are quite significant and aids businesses to decide upon the investment value over the time period. The Platelet Rich Plasma report exhibits important product developments and tracks recent acquisitions, mergers and research in the healthcare industry by the key players.
Few of the major market competitors currently working in the Europe platelet rich plasma market are, Zimmer Biomet, Stryker,, Regen Lab SA, Medira Ltd, TERUMO BCT, INC., Glofinn Oy, Medical Devices Business Services, Inc., Arthrex, Inc., Terumo Corporation, Biotest AG., Grifols, S.A., Octapharma AG, Swiss Plasmolifting GmbH, among others.
Market Drivers
- Growth in geriatric population is driving the growth of the market
- Ramp up in the occurrence of sport and orthopedic accidents is propelling the growth of the market
- Increased number of cosmetic surgery procedures is boosting the growth of the market
- Technological advancements and increased awareness of PRP treatments is contributing to the growth of the market
Market Restraints
- Ineffective reimbursement policies in wound care devices operate as a market restraint system
- High volatilization in the price of platelet-rich plasma therapy works as a market restraint
- Difficulty with quality control and test results is hampering the growth of the market
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Market Segmentation
3. Market Overview
4. Executive Summary
5. Premium Insights
6. Global, By Component
7. Product Type
8. Delivery
9. Industry Type
10. Geography
Segmentation: Europe Platelet Rich Plasma Market
By Type
- Pure Platelet Rich Plasma
- Leukocyte-rich Platelet Rich Plasma
- Leukocyte-rich Fibrin
- Other Types
By Origin
- Allogeneic Platelet Rich Plasma
- Autologous Platelet Rich Plasma
- Homologous Platelet Rich Plasma
By Application
- Cosmetic Surgery and Aesthetics
- General Surgery
- Neurosurgery
- Orthopedic and Spinal Surgery
- Other Applications
- Urology
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
- Periodontal Surgery
- Otorhinolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
By End User
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Research Institutes
- Other End Users
By Country
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
Key Developments in the Market:
- In July 2019, ADI MARKET, a subsidiary of the Global Stem Cells Group has reported the launch of a new product that is a viable treatment choice in a variety of regenerative medicine industries. Adimarket is providing doctors with an exciting treatment protocol with its new high platelet plasma product (PRP) that can help patients with essential esthetics, wounds and orthopedics. Adimarket is looking to expand its reach throughout the Middle East and Europe with the release of this new product.
- In May 2019, Estar Technologies Ltd. (“Estar Medical”) declared that the Opposition Division of the EPO (European Patent Office) has abrogated Regen Lab SA (“Regenlab”)’s platelet rich plasma (PRP) patent in its whole due to added matter and lack of novelty. In 2017, the patent was denied and withdrawn after a Munich trial, and the petition to Regenlab European Patent No 2.073.862 B1 was filed. This development enhanced the goodwill of the company which increases its market share.
