The Economic Impact of Coronavirus on Trends in the Ready To Use Network Traffic Analysis Solutions Market 2019-2023

COVID-19 Impact on Network Traffic Analysis Solutions Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Network Traffic Analysis Solutions market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Network Traffic Analysis Solutions market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

By Market Players:

Competitive Dynamics

The analysis included in the report has been developed based on a study of key performance parameters of companies active across the ecosystem, with service providers making up the majority of the list. Some of the players/companies which were subsequently profiled and included in the final report draft include GREYCORTEX s.r.o., Genie Networks, Flowmon Networks, Zoho Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Ipswitch, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Bricata, Inc., CA Technologies, Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Netreo Inc., Dynatrace LLC, and NetmonInc.

Thenetwork traffic analysis solutions markethas been segmented as below:

Market Segmentation:Global Network Traffic Analysis Solutions Market

By Component

Solutions Traffic Behavior Analysis Network Troubleshooting Network Security Monitoring Network Bandwidth Monitoring Peering Analysis Others (Network Capacity Planning and Network Traffic Forensic)

Services Managed/Outsourced Professional Consulting System Integration Operation and Maintenance



By Deployment

On-premise

Cloud-based

By User

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Industry

Enterprises BFSI Healthcare Government Retail Energy & Utilities Education Manufacturing Others (Media & Entertainment, IT, Aerospace & Defense and Hospitality)

Service Providers Telecom Service Providers Internet Service Providers Internet Data Center Service Providers Managed Service Providers Cloud Service Providers Others (Cable Network Providers, etc.)



In addition, the report provides analysis of the network analysis solutions market with respect to the following geographic segments, detailing the above given segment level analysis for all countries/regions.

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



