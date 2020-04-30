Sulfur Coated Urea Market Coronavirus (COVID-19) Impact Analysis Strategic Key Players 2020: Turf Care, The Andersons, Everris, Sun Agro

“Sulfur Coated Urea Market” research report enhanced worldwide COVID19 Impact analysis on Market Size ( Value, Production, Sales, Consumption, Revenue, and Growth Rate ), Gross Margin, Industry Chain, Trends, Top Manufacturers, Development Trends, History and 6 Year Forecast. This Sulfur Coated Urea Market competitive landscapes provides details by topmost manufactures like ( Turf Care, The Andersons, Everris, Sun Agro, Adfert, Hanfeng, ArgUniv Fert, QAFCO, Yara, KOCH, SABIC, OCI, CF Industries, Wanxin Fertilizer, Luyue Chemical, Luxi Chemical ) with data such as Company Profiles, Trade Sales Volume, Gross, Cost, Industry Share By Type, Product Revenue , Specifications and Contact Information. Besides, Sulfur Coated Urea industry report helps to analyse competitive developments such as Joint Ventures, Strategic Alliances, Mergers and Acquisitions, New Product Developments, Research and Developments.

Scope of Sulfur Coated Urea Market: Sulfur Coated Urea (SCU) is a particle of urea enclosed within a sulfur coating. SCU fertilizers release nitrogen via water penetration through cracks and micropores in the coating. Once water penetrates through the coating, nitrogen release is rapid. The fertilizer may be sealed with wax to slow release. The size of fertilizer particles may also be varied in order to vary the time at which nitrogen release occurs.

The Sulfur Coated Urea industry concentration is high, which focus in China, North America and Southeast Asia. The HanFeng is the most important manufacturer in China. However, the manufacturers made high-end products mainly in North America and Japan.

We tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Global Sulfur Coated Urea market size will increase to 320 Million US$ by 2025, from 390 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of -2.6% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Sulfur Coated Urea.

On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.

❖ Sulfur Coated Urea

❖ Simple Urea

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

❖ Agricultural Crops

❖ Golf Courses

❖ Commercial

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, Sulfur Coated Urea market share and growth rate, and forecast (2020-2026) of the following regions:

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

(Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria) United States

China

Japan

India

Other Regions

