Specialty Fibers Market Manufacturers, Industry Share, Size and Demand Forecasts 2025

Specialty Fibers Market report outlines the evolution of Specialty Fibers industry by type and applications and identifies and assesses the best performing vendors in the market to 2025. This report focuses on the Specialty Fibers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

In terms of type, aramid fiber is the main Specialty fiber which can be divided into para aramid meta aramid. In 2016, the para aramid holds about 68.23% of global market share. They are mainly used in the fields of body armor & helmet, aerospace materials, sports materials, tires high strength rope, etc.

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the specialty fiber industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in the DSM, Toray, Mitsubishi Rayon, Dupont, Teijin etc. accounted for most of the international market share. Meanwhile, these companies have more advanced equipment, strong R&D capabilities; the technical level is in a leading position. But foreign companies manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with Chinese companies, the manufacturing cost is competitive disadvantage, as the Chinese specialty fiber production enterprise technology continues to improve, their share in the international market is increasing, competitiveness in the international market gradually increase.

The industry is dominated by developed countries; the development of the specialty fiber industry in China also gets rapid development. We predict the production growth rate in China in the future will be bigger than the global growth rate of specialty fiber production.

We tend to believe this industry is a promising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin..

Specialty Fibers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Dupont

Teijin

JSC Kamenskvolokno

Kolon

Hyosung

Huvis

TAYHO

Bluestar

…..

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Carbon Fiber

Aramid Fiber

Ultra-high Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) Fiber

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Body Armor & Helmet

Aerospace Materials

Sports Materials

High Strength Rope

Tire

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Specialty Fibers Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Specialty Fibers Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Specialty Fibers, with sales, revenue, and price of Specialty Fibers, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Specialty Fibers, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Specialty Fibers market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Specialty Fibers sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

