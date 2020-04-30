Solar roofing Market Development Status, Emerging Technologies, Regional Trends and Comprehensive Research Study 2025

Global Solar roofing Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major driving factor of global solar roofing market are growing concern towards environment safety, provision of government incentives & tax rebates to install solar panels and rising consumption of electricity helps in increase the growth of solar roofing. In addition, decrease in water footprint associated with solar energy systems has fueled their demand in power generation sectors. The major restraining factor of global solar roofing market are high cost of solar panels and lack of availability of space. “Solar roof” means a solar roofing system that generates reusable energy, which reusable energy accounts for at least 2.5 percent of the total electric energy used by the building to which the solar roofing system is attached. Solar roofing has various benefit such as clean form of energy generation, Energy production is highest during peak energy demand times and building owners have a significant ROI and increase in facility value. The major opportunity of global solar roofing market is increasing demand in developing economies which helps in boost-up the growth of solar roofing in the market.

The regional analysis of Global Solar roofing Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Africa and Latin America has accounted the largest share in the global solar roofing market. Emerging economies such as China and Japan in Asia-Pacific region have significantly increased the production of solar roofing due to governmental tariffs and merger & acquisition of local manufacturers. Moreover, North America and Europe have largely focused on researches to maximize the solar potential. Middle East and Africa have also gained traction owing to increase in applications of solar energy for power generation, agriculture, and architecture.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

*On-Grid Type

*Off –Grid type

*Hybrid

*Grid-interactive

By Application:

*Commercial

*Industrial

*Residential

*Energy consumers

By Regions:

*North America

o U.S.

o Canada

*Europe

o UK

o Germany

*Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

*Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

*Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Tata power solar systems, CleanMax solar, Jaksons engineers, Thermax, Hero future energies, KEC International, RelyOn Solar, SOLON India, Fourth partner energy, SunTegra Solar Roof Systems, Atlantis energy systems and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Solar roofing Market in Market Study:

*Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

*Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

*Venture capitalists

*Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

*Third-party knowledge providers

*Investment bankers

*Investors

