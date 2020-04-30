Sodium Selenite Market by Types, Technology, Suppliers, Countries, Growth and Future Forecast Report 2025

Sodium Selenite Market report outlines the evolution of Sodium Selenite industry by type and applications and identifies and assesses the best performing vendors in the market to 2025. This report focuses on the Sodium Selenite in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Sodium selenite is a colorless toxic solid. Because selenium is an essential element, it is mainly used in feed additives and food industry. Also, it is mainly used in the manufacture of colorless glass. Owing to its toxicity, it is forbidden in Japan and some Europe countries for food ingredient. Japan had just allowed sodium selenite use in feed additives.

Raw material of sodium selenite are selenium dioxide (or crude selenium powder) and sodium hydroxide. Also it pollutes environment during the production. During past five years, price of sodium selenite decreased since price of sodium powder had decreasing.

There are only a few manufacturers all over the world, such as II-VI, Retorte, Orffa, Vital, Jinhua and Ahpstar. Downstream demand for sodium selenite seems steady those years. So, we speculate that there will not be too many manufacturers entering this industry in the future.

The worldwide market for Sodium Selenite is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 16.7% over the next five years, will reach 73 million US$ in 2023, from 29 million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Sodium Selenite Market Segment by Manufacturers:

II-VI

Retorte

Orffa

Vital

Jinhua

Ahpstar

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Feed Grade

Industry Grade

Food Grade

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Feed Additives

Food Industry

Glass Industry

Other

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Sodium Selenite Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Sodium Selenite Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Sodium Selenite, with sales, revenue, and price of Sodium Selenite, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Sodium Selenite, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Sodium Selenite market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Sodium Selenite sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

