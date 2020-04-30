Complete study of the global Sodium Oxybate market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Sodium Oxybate industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Sodium Oxybate production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Sodium Oxybate market include Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Hikma, Ohm Labs, … Sodium Oxybate

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Sodium Oxybate industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Sodium Oxybate manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Sodium Oxybate industry.

Global Sodium Oxybate Market Segment By Type:

, Xyrem, Generic version of Xyrem Sodium Oxybate

Global Sodium Oxybate Market Segment By Application:

, Adult Patients, Pediatric Patients

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Sodium Oxybate industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Sodium Oxybate Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Sodium Oxybate Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Sodium Oxybate Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Xyrem

1.4.3 Generic version of Xyrem

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Sodium Oxybate Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Adult Patients

1.5.3 Pediatric Patients

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Sodium Oxybate Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Sodium Oxybate Industry

1.6.1.1 Sodium Oxybate Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Sodium Oxybate Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Sodium Oxybate Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Sodium Oxybate Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Sodium Oxybate Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Sodium Oxybate Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Sodium Oxybate Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Sodium Oxybate Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Sodium Oxybate Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Sodium Oxybate Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Sodium Oxybate Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Sodium Oxybate Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Sodium Oxybate Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Sodium Oxybate Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Sodium Oxybate Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Sodium Oxybate Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Sodium Oxybate Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Sodium Oxybate Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Sodium Oxybate Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Sodium Oxybate Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Sodium Oxybate Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Sodium Oxybate Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Sodium Oxybate Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Sodium Oxybate Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Sodium Oxybate Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Sodium Oxybate Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Sodium Oxybate Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Sodium Oxybate Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Sodium Oxybate Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Sodium Oxybate Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Sodium Oxybate Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Sodium Oxybate Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Sodium Oxybate Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Sodium Oxybate Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Sodium Oxybate Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Sodium Oxybate Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Sodium Oxybate Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Sodium Oxybate Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Sodium Oxybate Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Sodium Oxybate Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Sodium Oxybate Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Sodium Oxybate by Country

6.1.1 North America Sodium Oxybate Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Sodium Oxybate Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Sodium Oxybate Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Sodium Oxybate Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Sodium Oxybate by Country

7.1.1 Europe Sodium Oxybate Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Sodium Oxybate Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Sodium Oxybate Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Sodium Oxybate Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Sodium Oxybate by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Sodium Oxybate Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Sodium Oxybate Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Sodium Oxybate Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Sodium Oxybate Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Sodium Oxybate by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Sodium Oxybate Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Sodium Oxybate Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Sodium Oxybate Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Sodium Oxybate Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Sodium Oxybate by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Sodium Oxybate Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Sodium Oxybate Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Sodium Oxybate Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Sodium Oxybate Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Jazz Pharmaceuticals

11.1.1 Jazz Pharmaceuticals Corporation Information

11.1.2 Jazz Pharmaceuticals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sodium Oxybate Products Offered

11.1.5 Jazz Pharmaceuticals Recent Development

11.2 Hikma

11.2.1 Hikma Corporation Information

11.2.2 Hikma Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 Hikma Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Hikma Sodium Oxybate Products Offered

11.2.5 Hikma Recent Development

11.3 Ohm Labs

11.3.1 Ohm Labs Corporation Information

11.3.2 Ohm Labs Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 Ohm Labs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Ohm Labs Sodium Oxybate Products Offered

11.3.5 Ohm Labs Recent Development

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Sodium Oxybate Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Sodium Oxybate Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Sodium Oxybate Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Sodium Oxybate Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Sodium Oxybate Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Sodium Oxybate Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Sodium Oxybate Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Sodium Oxybate Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Sodium Oxybate Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Sodium Oxybate Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Sodium Oxybate Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Sodium Oxybate Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Sodium Oxybate Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Sodium Oxybate Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Sodium Oxybate Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Sodium Oxybate Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Sodium Oxybate Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Sodium Oxybate Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Sodium Oxybate Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Sodium Oxybate Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Sodium Oxybate Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Sodium Oxybate Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Sodium Oxybate Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Sodium Oxybate Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Sodium Oxybate Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

