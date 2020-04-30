Smartphone Power Management IC Market Trends, Business Growth, Leading Players and Forecast 2027

Integrated Power Management Circuits (PMICs) control the host system’s power requirements. PMIC is made up of a wide variety of chips and can be combined with battery-operated devices, such as portable media players and cell phones, to overcome space constraints. Power management ICs also handle electrical power flow and path and perform more than one task, including various power conversions and power controls under-voltage safety and voltage monitoring. Incorporating them into any equipment helps increase overall design and operational performance, providing benefits such as improved conversion and heat dissipation.

The “Global Smartphone Power Management IC Market Analysis To 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductor industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The smartphone power management IC market report aims to provide an overview of the smartphone power management IC market with detailed market segmentation by price, functions, and geography. The global smartphone power management IC market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading smartphone power management IC market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Analog Devices, Inc.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc

Maxim Integrated Products Inc.

MediaTek Inc.

NXP Semiconductors NV

ON Semiconductor Corp.

Qualcomm Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

STMicroelectronics NV

Texas Instruments Inc.

The report analyzes factors affecting the smartphone power management IC market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South& Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the smartphone power management IC market in these regions.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Electronics and Semiconductor, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Industrial Furnaces market globally.

