Smart Irrigation Systems Market Overview, New Opportunities & SWOT Analysis by 2025

Advance Market Analyticsreleased the research report ofGlobal Smart Irrigation SystemsMarket, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope.Global Smart Irrigation Systems Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services.The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Global Smart Irrigation Systems.This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Rain Bird Corporation (United States), The Toro Company (United States), Hunter Industries (United States), Hydropoint Data Systems (United States), Baseline Inc. (United States), Calsense (United States), Rachio (United States), Galcon (Israel), Netafim (Israel) and Delta-T Devices (United Kingdom).

Smart irrigation systems are the major components of precision agriculture, is a process of using irrigation water wherein the water is distributed through the network of pumps and sprayed in the air for irrigating the soil. Irrigation systems are available in a wide range of automatic valves and systems for providing efficient coverage from small to large fields, thus making them adaptable to irrigable soils and avoid water wastage as well. According to ClimateTech Wiki, the use of smart sprinkler irrigation for the wheat crop can save up to 35% of water, while the quality of yield increases by 24%.

Market Drivers

Owing to the surging concerns regarding water scarcity and growing demand for better yield & quality of crops.

Emergence of IoT and convergence of multiple control functionalities

Increasing government initiatives to promote water conservation

Market Trend

The increasing government support for irrigation systems in emerging economies

Rise of smart cities and need for efficient irrigation systems to fuel smart irrigation controller adoption

Top players focus on the untapped market including India, China and Others

Restraints

High cost associated with the installation of smart irrigation systems

Lack of technical knowledge and skills among farmers in emerging economies

Opportunities

Rapid shift from flood irrigation towards mechanized automated irrigation systems

Continuous advancements in communication technologies

Integration of smartphones and smart devices with irrigation controller and software applications

Challenges

Limited standardization in smart irrigation industry

The Global Smart Irrigation Systemsis segmented by following Product Types:

Application (Greenhouse, Turf and Landscape, Open Field, Golf Courses, Others), System Types (Weather-Based Controllers, Sensor-Based Controllers, Others), Component (Controllers, Sensors, Water Flow Meters, Others)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Smart Irrigation Systems Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

