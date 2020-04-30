SBS Market Size, Industry Share, Technology, Trend, Top Key Players and Future Forecast Report 2025

SBS Market report outlines the evolution of SBS industry by type and applications and identifies and assesses the best performing vendors in the market to 2025. This report focuses on the SBS in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The industry is concentrated with its supplier can be classified as two types: petrochemical suppliers and thermoplastic elastomers suppliers. Petrochemical suppliers like Sinopec and Versalis provide major raw materials like styrene by itself, while elastomers suppliers has to sourcing raw material from the market.

The SBS market is forecast to record steady growth as a result of global expansion in the compounding and adhesive applications, as well as enhanced penetration of modified asphalts into roadway and roofing construction.

The worldwide market for SBS is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.5% over the next five years, will reach 4390 million US$ in 2023, from 3580 million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

SBS Market Segment by Manufacturers:

LCY Chemical

Kraton

Dynasol

LG Chem

Versalis

Sibur

KKPC

…..

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Liner SBS

Radical SBS

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Footwear

Asphalt Modification

Polymer Modification

Adhesives

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global SBS Market.

Chapter 1: Describe SBS Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of SBS, with sales, revenue, and price of SBS, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of SBS, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven SBS market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe SBS sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

