RISK MANAGEMENT MARKET RECENT DEVELOPMENTS | KEY PLAYERS LIKE FISERV, INC., IBM CORPORATION, LOCKPATH, INC., ORACLE, PWC., PROTIVITI INC. AND MORE

“Global Risk Management Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 13.12 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 26.62 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026”

Few of the leading organizations' names are listed here – Covalent Softwares, Ultimaker BV, Deloitte, Dell Inc, Enablon, FireEye, Inc., Fiserv, Inc., IBM CORPORATION, Lockpath, Inc., Oracle, PwC., Protiviti Inc., Riskonnect Inc., RSA Security LLC, SAP SE, Tata Consultancy Services Limited.

Risk management is the process which is used to identify the threats in the organizations and to eliminate those dangers. These threats can be strategic management error, financial errors, legal liabilities etc. Risk management plan is made as per the company processes so that they can identify the threats. These days they are widely used in banking, capital markets, oil and gas etc.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for risk management software is driving the growth of this market

Rising demand for risk management from various industries like banking, insurance, oil and gas etc. is another factor driving the market.

Market Restraints:

Lack of skilled and trained professional is restraining the market growth

Less adoption of risk management in under developed countries is restraining the market

Global risk management market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of risk management market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the risk management market are Accenture, Allgress, Inc., BWise., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., ControlCase LLC, Covalent Softwares, Ultimaker BV, Deloitte, Dell Inc, Enablon, FireEye, Inc., Fiserv, Inc., IBM CORPORATION, Lockpath, Inc., Oracle, PwC., Protiviti Inc., Riskonnect Inc., RSA Security LLC, SAP SE, Tata Consultancy Services Limited.

