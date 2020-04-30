Polypropylene Industry Suppliers, Market Growth, Share, Demand, Trend and Forecasts 2025

Polypropylene Industry report outlines the evolution of Polypropylene industry by type and applications and identifies and assesses the best performing vendors in the market to 2025. This report focuses on the Polypropylene in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

According to methyl arrangement position, it has three types, isotactic polypropylene, atactic polypropylene and syndiotactic polypropylene. The first is most usual. It has many applications such as woven products, injection products, film, fiber, extruded products and etc. Woven products consumed most of polypropylene. In 2015, polypropylene used in the woven products took about 39.83% of global consumption.

Raw materials of polypropylene are mainly crude oil and coal. All over the world, polypropylene manufacturers include LyondellBasell, SABIC, Braskem, Total, ExxonMobil, JPP, Prime Polymer, Reliance Industries, Formosa Plastics, Sinopec, CNPC and Shenhua. Those companies all have oil or coal business (mainly in China).

Global production regions are mainly concentrated in North America, Europe, Asia and Middle East. In 2015, Asia polypropylene production took about 49.71%, with a global leading position. Polypropylene production in Europe was 10199 K MT, with a share of 16.52%. North America and Middle East separately took 13.20% and 11.38% in 2015.

Currently, there are many technologies for producing polypropylene, such as Spheripol and Adipol technologies from Basell and Unipol Process of Dow Chemicals. Manufacturers in China mainly introduced technology from others. Also, China high quality and high value-added products still need to be imported. Self-developed technology in China needs to be improved.

Polypropylene Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

LyondellBasell

SABIC

Braskem

Total

ExxonMobil

JPP

Prime Polymer

Reliance Industries

Formosa Plastics

Sinopec

CNPC

Shenhua

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Isotactic Polypropylene

Atactic Polypropylene

Syndiotactic Polypropylene

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Woven Products

Injection Products

Film

Fiber

Extruded Products

Other

