Phenolic Resins Industry Competitive Status and Trend to 2025
The global Phenolic Resins market was valued at $XX million in 2019, and MAResearch analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2029, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2029.
This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Phenolic Resins from 2014-2019, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2020-2029 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Phenolic Resins market.
Leading players of Phenolic Resins including:
Hexion
Sbhpp
SI Group
Jinan Shengquan Group
Tong Cheng
Allnex Belgium
Metadynea International
Georgia-Pacific Chemicals
Chang Chun Group
Prefere Resins
Kolon Industries
Plenco
Shandong Laiwu Runda
UCP Chemicals AG
Lerg SA
Aica Kogyo
BASF
Mitsui Chemicals
Market split by Type, can be divided into:
Thermoplastic Phenolic Resin
Thermosetting Phenolic Resin
Market split by Application, can be divided into:
Wood Adhesives
Foundry
Molding
Abrasive Material
Insulation
Others
Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:
Direct Channel
Distribution Channel
Market segment by Region/Country including:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)
Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Phenolic Resins Market Overview
Chapter Two: Phenolic Resins Market Segment Analysis by Player
Chapter Three: Phenolic Resins Market Segment Analysis by Type
Chapter Four: Phenolic Resins Market Segment Analysis by Application
Chapter Five: Phenolic Resins Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel
Chapter Six: Phenolic Resins Market Segment Analysis by Region
Chapter Seven: Profile of Leading Phenolic Resins Players
Chapter Eight: Upstream and Downstream Analysis of Phenolic Resins
Chapter Nine: Development Trend of Phenolic Resins (2020-2029)
Chapter Ten: Appendix
