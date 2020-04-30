Ni-MH Battery Market Manufacturers, Industry Trend, Types, Applications and Future Forecast Report 2025

Ni-MH Battery Market Report is designed to provide Industry Experts and Investors with detail overview of Ni-MH Battery Industry report, which will help them to take decisions with respect to Key Players, Regions, Manufacturers, Types and Trend etc. This report gives a detail insight for a period of 2020-2025 Research Report.

This report focuses on the Ni-MH Battery in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The world Nickel Metal Hydride (NiMH) batteries market is currently at a mature stage and its technology offers limited scope for innovation. However, relative to the newer alternative chemistries, NiMH provides a price-efficient solution for many applications, given its lower price per kWh and performance characteristics. Growth opportunities arise mainly from two end-user segments, namely the consumer electronics and industrial segments. On one hand, NIMH batteries are well suited to supply the growing demand for rechargeable batteries employed in toys, cordless phones, vacuum cleaners, and other cordless appliances.

On the other hand, the industrial segment is poised to demand NIMH batteries for powering appliances that require rugged batteries such as automotive applications where it is the technology of choice for powering HEVs and where it has accumulated over 10 years of trouble free service and can thus last for the lifetime of the car. NiMH can handle the high power levels typical in EV applications, the active chemicals are inherently safer than Lithium based cells and NiMH batteries don’t need the complex battery management systems (BMS) essential with Lithium batteries.

China’s Ni-MH Battery industry has developed into a national wide status with certain research and production capacity, industry product mix has gradually improved, currently. China has become a large international production country of Ni-MH Battery, but the production technology is relatively laggard to produce some low-end product. The key product of China Ni-MH Battery market is Small-Sized battery for Consumer Electronics. The Ni-MH Battery for HEV are monopolized by Primearth EV Energy.The future of Ni-MH Battery is dark for the substituted by lithium battery in both consumer electronics application and HEV.

The worldwide market for Ni-MH Battery is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -2.6% over the next five years, will reach 1810 million US$ in 2023, from 2120 million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Ni-MH Battery Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Primearth EV Energy

FDK

GP Batteries International

Highpower International Inc

Corun

Panasonic

Huanyu battery

…..

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Small-Sized Ni-MH Battery for Consumer Electronics

Large-Sized Ni-MH Battery for HEV

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

HEV

Retail market

Cordless phone

Dust collector

Personal care

Lighting tools

Electric tool

Others

