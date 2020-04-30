LED Grow Lights Industry Global Manufacturers, Market Share, Size and Demand Forecasts 2025

LED Grow Lights Industry Report is designed to provide Industry Experts and Investors with detail overview of LED Grow Lights Industry report, which will help them to take decisions with respect to Key Players, Regions, Manufacturers, Types and Trend etc. This report gives a detail insight for a period of 2018-2025 Research Report.

This report focuses on the LED Grow Lights in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

First, as for the LED Grow Lights industry, the industry structure is relatively dispersion. The top 5 manufacturers occupied 31.98% of market share in 2015. The top 3 manufacturers are Philips, Osram and General Electric. The Philips which has 14.29% market share in 2015 is the leader in the LED Grow Lights industry. The manufacturers following Clearblue are Osram and General Electric which respectively has 7.20% and 4.75% market share in 2015.

Second, the global consumption of LED Grow Lights products rises up from about 184.90 K units in 2011 to about 2022.75 K units in 2015, with an average annual growth rate of 61.36%.

Third, China is the largest production region for LED Grow Lights witch production about 33.60% in 2015. Europe is the largest consumption region of LED Grow Lights witch consumption about 34.55%. North America is the second consumption about 29.33% in 2015.

The worldwide market for LED Grow Lights is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 15.0% over the next five years, will reach 1810 million US$ in 2023, from 780 million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

LED Grow Lights Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Philips

Osram

General Electric

Easy Agricultural

Illumitex

Fionia Lighting

Lumigrow

…..

Market Segment by Type, covers:

High Power (300W)

Low Power (300W)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Commercial Greenhouses

Indoor Grow Facilities

Research Applications

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global LED Grow Lights Market.

Chapter 1: Describe LED Grow Lights Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of LED Grow Lights, with sales, revenue, and price of LED Grow Lights, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of LED Grow Lights, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven LED Grow Lights market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe LED Grow Lights sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

