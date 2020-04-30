Know about Meat Substitute Market Influencing Factors by Top Companies like Amy’s Kitchen, Beyond Meat, Cauldron Foods

The global meat substitute market size is expected to be valued at $8.1 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.8% from 2019 to 2026. Meat substitutes are products that resemble actual meat in terms of taste, flavor and appearance and are healthier as compared to meat. Such products are increasingly being used as substitutes for regular meat and meat products. They are primarily composed of ingredients such as soy, wheat and others. Tofu is the most popular meat substitute and is widely used as an alternative to pork, chicken, beef and other meats. Meat substitutes comprise a wide variety of products derived from plant-based and other organic sources. These include products such as tofu; tempeh; textured vegetable protein; Quorn; seitan; and other ingredients such as pea, lentils and rice.

Some of the key players of Meat Substitute Market:

Amy’s Kitchen, Beyond Meat, Cauldron Foods, Garden Protein International, Inc., Meatless B.V., Quorn Foods,, Vbites Food, Ltd., Morningstar Farms, MGP Ingredients, Sonic Biochem Extractions Limited

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Meat Substitute market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2026 for overall Meat Substitute market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

