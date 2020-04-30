Indoor Farming Market 2020: Latest Trends, Global Demand, Industry Growth, In-depth Analysis and Opportunities till 2025
The key players covered in this study
Philips Lighting
Everlight Electronics
Argus Controls Systems
Netafim
Lumigrow
Logiqs
Illumitex
Vertical Farm Systems
Hydrodynamics International
General Hydroponics
Richel Group
American Hydroponics
Agrilution
Market segment by type, the product can be divided into
Glass or polyethylene greenhouses
Indoor vertical farms
Container farms
Indoor deep water culture systems (DWC)
Market segment by application, divided into
Fruits & Vegetables
Herbs & microgreens
Flowers & Ornamentals
Others
Market segment by Regions / Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Indoor Farming status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Indoor Farming development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Indoor Farming are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
Major Points From Table of Content:
Chapter One: Report Overview
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
Chapter Five: United States
Chapter Six: Europe
Chapter Seven: China
Chapter Eight: Japan
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
Chapter Ten: India
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints / Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
