India Women Innerwear Market Size, Share, Brands, Sales, Distributors, Traders, Dealers, Outlook with Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2024

The India Women Innerwear Market was valued at USD 2,900.97 Million in the year 2018. Women Innerwear Market is expected to grow due to a number of factors including rise in disposable income, increase in grooming awareness, rising number of women participation in sports and physical activities, increased changing preferences, deep expertise in design of the innerwear.

India Women Innerwear Market is primarily driven by rise in adoption of western culture, growing urbanization, increasing disposable income, expansion of online marketplace and social media impact. The market condition of women innerwear market in India has been improving gradually with easy availability of innerwear products in vast number of hypermarkets, supermarkets, Multi brand Outlets, Exclusive Business Outlets, online platforms, etc. coupled with rising consumer base.

Scope of the Report

India Women Innerwear Market (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Women Innerwear Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

Analysis by Product Type: Upper Innerwear, Bottom Innerwear, Others

Analysis By Price – Super Premium, Premium, Mid-market, Economy, Low/Basic Segment

By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

Other Report Highlights

Competitive Landscape

Leading Companies

Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

Porter Five Forces Model

SWOT Analysis.

Company Analysis –

Arvind Ltd., Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL), Rupa and Company Limited, Bodycare Creations Limited, Zivame.

Major Point of TOC:

Research Methodology Executive Summary Strategic Recommendations India Women Innerwear Market: Product Overview India Women Innerwear Market: An Analysis India Women Innerwear Market Dynamics Porter Five Force Analysis SWOT Analysis Market Share of Leading Global Companies (2018) Product Benchmarking Competitive Landscape Company Profiles

NOTE: Our report does take into account the impact of coronavirus pandemic and dedicates qualitative as well as quantitative sections of information within the report that emphasizes the impact of COVID-19.

As this pandemic is ongoing and leading to dynamic shifts in stocks and businesses worldwide, we take into account the current condition and forecast the market data taking into consideration the micro and macroeconomic factors that will be affected by the pandemic.