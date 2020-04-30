In-depth Analysis of How COVID-19 is Impacting the Explosives for Civil Uses Market | Trend, CAGR Status, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2026
Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Explosives for Civil Uses Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Explosives for Civil Uses Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Explosives for Civil Uses Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.
The Global Explosives for Civil Uses Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Explosives for Civil Uses Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Explosives for Civil Uses market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.
Global Explosives for Civil Uses Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.
Top Key Players of the Global Explosives for Civil Uses Market: Orica Mining Services, Enaex, Maxam Corp, Austin Powder Company, AEL Mining Services, Chemring Group, AECI Group, EPC Groupe, Titanobel, Hanwha Corp, Solar Industries, Incitec Pivot, Yunnan Civil Explosive Group, Hunan Shinehood Explosive Group, Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group, Hunan Nanling Industrial Explosive Materials, Shaanxi Hongqi Industrial Explosive Group, Henan Qianjin Chemical, Jiangxi Fuzhou Guotai Specialty Chemical, China Poly Group
The Essential Content Covered in the Global Explosives for Civil Uses Market Report:
✔Top Key Company Profiles.
✔Main Business and Rival Information
✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis
✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
✔Market Size And Growth Rate
✔Company Market Share
Global Explosives for Civil Uses Market Segmentation By Product: Ammonium Nitrate Explosives, ANFO, Water-based Explosives, Nitroglycerine Explosives, Others
Global Explosives for Civil Uses Market Segmentation By Application: Mining, Quarrying, Construction, Oil and Gas, Others
In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Explosives for Civil Uses Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Explosives for Civil Uses Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.
Key questions answered in the report
*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?
*Which segment is currently leading the market?
*In which region will the market find its highest growth?
*Which players will take the lead in the market?
*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?
Table of Content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Explosives for Civil Uses Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Explosives for Civil Uses Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Covid-19 Implications on Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Explosives for Civil Uses Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Ammonium Nitrate Explosives
1.4.3 ANFO
1.4.4 Water-based Explosives
1.4.5 Nitroglycerine Explosives
1.4.6 Others
1.5 Covid-19 Implications on Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Explosives for Civil Uses Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Mining
1.5.3 Quarrying
1.5.4 Construction
1.5.5 Oil and Gas
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Explosives for Civil Uses Industry Impact
1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Explosives for Civil Uses Industry
1.6.1.1 Explosives for Civil Uses Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.6.2 Market Trends and Explosives for Civil Uses Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.6.3 Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions
1.6.4 Proposal for Explosives for Civil Uses Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.7 Study Objectives
1.8 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Covid-19 Implications on Global Explosives for Civil Uses Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Explosives for Civil Uses Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Explosives for Civil Uses Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Covid-19 Implications on Global Explosives for Civil Uses, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.1 Global Explosives for Civil Uses Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.2.2 Global Explosives for Civil Uses Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
3 Covid-19 Implications on Global Explosives for Civil Uses Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Explosives for Civil Uses Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Explosives for Civil Uses Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Explosives for Civil Uses Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Explosives for Civil Uses Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Explosives for Civil Uses Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Explosives for Civil Uses Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Explosives for Civil Uses Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Explosives for Civil Uses Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Explosives for Civil Uses Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Explosives for Civil Uses Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Explosives for Civil Uses Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Explosives for Civil Uses Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Explosives for Civil Uses Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Explosives for Civil Uses Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Covid-19 Implications on Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Explosives for Civil Uses Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Explosives for Civil Uses Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Explosives for Civil Uses Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Explosives for Civil Uses Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Explosives for Civil Uses Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Explosives for Civil Uses Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Explosives for Civil Uses Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Explosives for Civil Uses Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Explosives for Civil Uses Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Covid-19 Implications on Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Explosives for Civil Uses Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Explosives for Civil Uses Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Explosives for Civil Uses Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Explosives for Civil Uses Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Explosives for Civil Uses Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Explosives for Civil Uses Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Explosives for Civil Uses Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Explosives for Civil Uses Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America Explosives for Civil Uses by Country
6.1.1 North America Explosives for Civil Uses Sales by Country
6.1.2 North America Explosives for Civil Uses Revenue by Country
6.1.3 U.S.
6.1.4 Canada
6.2 North America Explosives for Civil Uses Market Facts & Figures by Type
6.3 North America Explosives for Civil Uses Market Facts & Figures by Application
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Explosives for Civil Uses by Country
7.1.1 Europe Explosives for Civil Uses Sales by Country
7.1.2 Europe Explosives for Civil Uses Revenue by Country
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 U.K.
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe Explosives for Civil Uses Market Facts & Figures by Type
7.3 Europe Explosives for Civil Uses Market Facts & Figures by Application
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Explosives for Civil Uses by Region
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Explosives for Civil Uses Sales by Region
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Explosives for Civil Uses Revenue by Region
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 South Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Taiwan
8.1.9 Indonesia
8.1.10 Thailand
8.1.11 Malaysia
8.1.12 Philippines
8.1.13 Vietnam
8.2 Asia Pacific Explosives for Civil Uses Market Facts & Figures by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific Explosives for Civil Uses Market Facts & Figures by Application
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Explosives for Civil Uses by Country
9.1.1 Latin America Explosives for Civil Uses Sales by Country
9.1.2 Latin America Explosives for Civil Uses Revenue by Country
9.1.3 Mexico
9.1.4 Brazil
9.1.5 Argentina
9.2 Central & South America Explosives for Civil Uses Market Facts & Figures by Type
9.3 Central & South America Explosives for Civil Uses Market Facts & Figures by Application
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Explosives for Civil Uses by Country
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Explosives for Civil Uses Sales by Country
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Explosives for Civil Uses Revenue by Country
10.1.3 Turkey
10.1.4 Saudi Arabia
10.1.5 UAE
10.2 Middle East and Africa Explosives for Civil Uses Market Facts & Figures by Type
10.3 Middle East and Africa Explosives for Civil Uses Market Facts & Figures by Application
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Orica Mining Services
11.1.1 Orica Mining Services Corporation Information
11.1.2 Orica Mining Services Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.1.3 Orica Mining Services Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 Orica Mining Services Explosives for Civil Uses Products Offered
11.1.5 Orica Mining Services Recent Development
11.2 Enaex
11.2.1 Enaex Corporation Information
11.2.2 Enaex Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.2.3 Enaex Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 Enaex Explosives for Civil Uses Products Offered
11.2.5 Enaex Recent Development
11.3 Maxam Corp
11.3.1 Maxam Corp Corporation Information
11.3.2 Maxam Corp Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.3.3 Maxam Corp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 Maxam Corp Explosives for Civil Uses Products Offered
11.3.5 Maxam Corp Recent Development
11.4 Austin Powder Company
11.4.1 Austin Powder Company Corporation Information
11.4.2 Austin Powder Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.4.3 Austin Powder Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 Austin Powder Company Explosives for Civil Uses Products Offered
11.4.5 Austin Powder Company Recent Development
11.5 AEL Mining Services
11.5.1 AEL Mining Services Corporation Information
11.5.2 AEL Mining Services Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.5.3 AEL Mining Services Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.5.4 AEL Mining Services Explosives for Civil Uses Products Offered
11.5.5 AEL Mining Services Recent Development
11.6 Chemring Group
11.6.1 Chemring Group Corporation Information
11.6.2 Chemring Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.6.3 Chemring Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.6.4 Chemring Group Explosives for Civil Uses Products Offered
11.6.5 Chemring Group Recent Development
11.7 AECI Group
11.7.1 AECI Group Corporation Information
11.7.2 AECI Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.7.3 AECI Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.7.4 AECI Group Explosives for Civil Uses Products Offered
11.7.5 AECI Group Recent Development
11.8 EPC Groupe
11.8.1 EPC Groupe Corporation Information
11.8.2 EPC Groupe Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.8.3 EPC Groupe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.8.4 EPC Groupe Explosives for Civil Uses Products Offered
11.8.5 EPC Groupe Recent Development
11.9 Titanobel
11.9.1 Titanobel Corporation Information
11.9.2 Titanobel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.9.3 Titanobel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.9.4 Titanobel Explosives for Civil Uses Products Offered
11.9.5 Titanobel Recent Development
11.10 Hanwha Corp
11.10.1 Hanwha Corp Corporation Information
11.10.2 Hanwha Corp Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.10.3 Hanwha Corp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.10.4 Hanwha Corp Explosives for Civil Uses Products Offered
11.10.5 Hanwha Corp Recent Development
11.12 Incitec Pivot
11.12.1 Incitec Pivot Corporation Information
11.12.2 Incitec Pivot Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.12.3 Incitec Pivot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.12.4 Incitec Pivot Products Offered
11.12.5 Incitec Pivot Recent Development
11.13 Yunnan Civil Explosive Group
11.13.1 Yunnan Civil Explosive Group Corporation Information
11.13.2 Yunnan Civil Explosive Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.13.3 Yunnan Civil Explosive Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.13.4 Yunnan Civil Explosive Group Products Offered
11.13.5 Yunnan Civil Explosive Group Recent Development
11.14 Hunan Shinehood Explosive Group
11.14.1 Hunan Shinehood Explosive Group Corporation Information
11.14.2 Hunan Shinehood Explosive Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.14.3 Hunan Shinehood Explosive Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.14.4 Hunan Shinehood Explosive Group Products Offered
11.14.5 Hunan Shinehood Explosive Group Recent Development
11.15 Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group
11.15.1 Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group Corporation Information
11.15.2 Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.15.3 Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.15.4 Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group Products Offered
11.15.5 Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group Recent Development
11.16 Hunan Nanling Industrial Explosive Materials
11.16.1 Hunan Nanling Industrial Explosive Materials Corporation Information
11.16.2 Hunan Nanling Industrial Explosive Materials Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.16.3 Hunan Nanling Industrial Explosive Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.16.4 Hunan Nanling Industrial Explosive Materials Products Offered
11.16.5 Hunan Nanling Industrial Explosive Materials Recent Development
11.17 Shaanxi Hongqi Industrial Explosive Group
11.17.1 Shaanxi Hongqi Industrial Explosive Group Corporation Information
11.17.2 Shaanxi Hongqi Industrial Explosive Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.17.3 Shaanxi Hongqi Industrial Explosive Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.17.4 Shaanxi Hongqi Industrial Explosive Group Products Offered
11.17.5 Shaanxi Hongqi Industrial Explosive Group Recent Development
11.18 Henan Qianjin Chemical
11.18.1 Henan Qianjin Chemical Corporation Information
11.18.2 Henan Qianjin Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.18.3 Henan Qianjin Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.18.4 Henan Qianjin Chemical Products Offered
11.18.5 Henan Qianjin Chemical Recent Development
11.19 Jiangxi Fuzhou Guotai Specialty Chemical
11.19.1 Jiangxi Fuzhou Guotai Specialty Chemical Corporation Information
11.19.2 Jiangxi Fuzhou Guotai Specialty Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.19.3 Jiangxi Fuzhou Guotai Specialty Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.19.4 Jiangxi Fuzhou Guotai Specialty Chemical Products Offered
11.19.5 Jiangxi Fuzhou Guotai Specialty Chemical Recent Development
11.20 China Poly Group
11.20.1 China Poly Group Corporation Information
11.20.2 China Poly Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.20.3 China Poly Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.20.4 China Poly Group Products Offered
11.20.5 China Poly Group Recent Development
12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)
12.1 Explosives for Civil Uses Market Estimates and Projections by Region
12.1.1 Global Explosives for Civil Uses Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.1.2 Global Explosives for Civil Uses Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.2 North America Explosives for Civil Uses Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.1 North America: Explosives for Civil Uses Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.2 North America: Explosives for Civil Uses Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.3 North America: Explosives for Civil Uses Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.3 Europe Explosives for Civil Uses Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.1 Europe: Explosives for Civil Uses Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.2 Europe: Explosives for Civil Uses Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.3 Europe: Explosives for Civil Uses Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.4 Asia Pacific Explosives for Civil Uses Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Explosives for Civil Uses Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Explosives for Civil Uses Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Explosives for Civil Uses Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
12.5 Latin America Explosives for Civil Uses Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.1 Latin America: Explosives for Civil Uses Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.2 Latin America: Explosives for Civil Uses Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.3 Latin America: Explosives for Civil Uses Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.6 Middle East and Africa Explosives for Civil Uses Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Explosives for Civil Uses Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Explosives for Civil Uses Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Explosives for Civil Uses Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Explosives for Civil Uses Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Explosives for Civil Uses Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
