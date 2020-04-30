Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Commercial Explosives Market | Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities & Growth Analysis 2026

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Commercial Explosives Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Commercial Explosives Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Commercial Explosives Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Commercial Explosives Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Commercial Explosives Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Commercial Explosives market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Commercial Explosives Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Commercial Explosives Market: Orica Mining Services, Enaex, Maxam Corp, Austin Powder Company, AEL Mining Services, Chemring Group, AECI Group, EPC Groupe, Titanobel, Hanwha Corp, Solar Industries, Incitec Pivot, Yunnan Civil Explosive Group, Hunan Shinehood Explosive Group, Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group, Hunan Nanling Industrial Explosive Materials, Shaanxi Hongqi Industrial Explosive Group, Henan Qianjin Chemical, Jiangxi Fuzhou Guotai Specialty Chemical, China Poly Group

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Commercial Explosives Market Report:

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

Global Commercial Explosives Market Segmentation By Product: Ammonium Nitrate Explosives, ANFO, Water-based Explosives, Nitroglycerine Explosives, Others

Global Commercial Explosives Market Segmentation By Application: Mining, Quarrying, Construction, Oil and Gas, Others

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Commercial Explosives Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Commercial Explosives Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Commercial Explosives Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Commercial Explosives Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Covid-19 Implications on Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Commercial Explosives Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Ammonium Nitrate Explosives

1.4.3 ANFO

1.4.4 Water-based Explosives

1.4.5 Nitroglycerine Explosives

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Covid-19 Implications on Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Commercial Explosives Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Mining

1.5.3 Quarrying

1.5.4 Construction

1.5.5 Oil and Gas

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Commercial Explosives Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Commercial Explosives Industry

1.6.1.1 Commercial Explosives Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Commercial Explosives Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions

1.6.4 Proposal for Commercial Explosives Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Covid-19 Implications on Global Commercial Explosives Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Commercial Explosives Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Commercial Explosives Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Covid-19 Implications on Global Commercial Explosives, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Commercial Explosives Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Commercial Explosives Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Covid-19 Implications on Global Commercial Explosives Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Commercial Explosives Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Commercial Explosives Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Commercial Explosives Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Commercial Explosives Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Commercial Explosives Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Commercial Explosives Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Commercial Explosives Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Commercial Explosives Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Commercial Explosives Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Commercial Explosives Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Commercial Explosives Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Commercial Explosives Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Commercial Explosives Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Commercial Explosives Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Covid-19 Implications on Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Commercial Explosives Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Commercial Explosives Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Commercial Explosives Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Commercial Explosives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Commercial Explosives Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Commercial Explosives Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Commercial Explosives Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Commercial Explosives Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Commercial Explosives Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Covid-19 Implications on Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Commercial Explosives Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Commercial Explosives Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Commercial Explosives Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Commercial Explosives Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Commercial Explosives Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Commercial Explosives Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Commercial Explosives Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Commercial Explosives Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Commercial Explosives by Country

6.1.1 North America Commercial Explosives Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Commercial Explosives Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Commercial Explosives Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Commercial Explosives Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Commercial Explosives by Country

7.1.1 Europe Commercial Explosives Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Commercial Explosives Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Commercial Explosives Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Commercial Explosives Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Commercial Explosives by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Commercial Explosives Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Commercial Explosives Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Commercial Explosives Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Commercial Explosives Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Commercial Explosives by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Commercial Explosives Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Commercial Explosives Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Commercial Explosives Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Commercial Explosives Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Explosives by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Explosives Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial Explosives Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 UAE

10.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial Explosives Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Commercial Explosives Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Orica Mining Services

11.1.1 Orica Mining Services Corporation Information

11.1.2 Orica Mining Services Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Orica Mining Services Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Orica Mining Services Commercial Explosives Products Offered

11.1.5 Orica Mining Services Recent Development

11.2 Enaex

11.2.1 Enaex Corporation Information

11.2.2 Enaex Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 Enaex Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Enaex Commercial Explosives Products Offered

11.2.5 Enaex Recent Development

11.3 Maxam Corp

11.3.1 Maxam Corp Corporation Information

11.3.2 Maxam Corp Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 Maxam Corp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Maxam Corp Commercial Explosives Products Offered

11.3.5 Maxam Corp Recent Development

11.4 Austin Powder Company

11.4.1 Austin Powder Company Corporation Information

11.4.2 Austin Powder Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Austin Powder Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Austin Powder Company Commercial Explosives Products Offered

11.4.5 Austin Powder Company Recent Development

11.5 AEL Mining Services

11.5.1 AEL Mining Services Corporation Information

11.5.2 AEL Mining Services Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 AEL Mining Services Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 AEL Mining Services Commercial Explosives Products Offered

11.5.5 AEL Mining Services Recent Development

11.6 Chemring Group

11.6.1 Chemring Group Corporation Information

11.6.2 Chemring Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 Chemring Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Chemring Group Commercial Explosives Products Offered

11.6.5 Chemring Group Recent Development

11.7 AECI Group

11.7.1 AECI Group Corporation Information

11.7.2 AECI Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 AECI Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 AECI Group Commercial Explosives Products Offered

11.7.5 AECI Group Recent Development

11.8 EPC Groupe

11.8.1 EPC Groupe Corporation Information

11.8.2 EPC Groupe Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 EPC Groupe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 EPC Groupe Commercial Explosives Products Offered

11.8.5 EPC Groupe Recent Development

11.9 Titanobel

11.9.1 Titanobel Corporation Information

11.9.2 Titanobel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 Titanobel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Titanobel Commercial Explosives Products Offered

11.9.5 Titanobel Recent Development

11.10 Hanwha Corp

11.10.1 Hanwha Corp Corporation Information

11.10.2 Hanwha Corp Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 Hanwha Corp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Hanwha Corp Commercial Explosives Products Offered

11.10.5 Hanwha Corp Recent Development

11.12 Incitec Pivot

11.12.1 Incitec Pivot Corporation Information

11.12.2 Incitec Pivot Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.12.3 Incitec Pivot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Incitec Pivot Products Offered

11.12.5 Incitec Pivot Recent Development

11.13 Yunnan Civil Explosive Group

11.13.1 Yunnan Civil Explosive Group Corporation Information

11.13.2 Yunnan Civil Explosive Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.13.3 Yunnan Civil Explosive Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Yunnan Civil Explosive Group Products Offered

11.13.5 Yunnan Civil Explosive Group Recent Development

11.14 Hunan Shinehood Explosive Group

11.14.1 Hunan Shinehood Explosive Group Corporation Information

11.14.2 Hunan Shinehood Explosive Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.14.3 Hunan Shinehood Explosive Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Hunan Shinehood Explosive Group Products Offered

11.14.5 Hunan Shinehood Explosive Group Recent Development

11.15 Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group

11.15.1 Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group Corporation Information

11.15.2 Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.15.3 Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group Products Offered

11.15.5 Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group Recent Development

11.16 Hunan Nanling Industrial Explosive Materials

11.16.1 Hunan Nanling Industrial Explosive Materials Corporation Information

11.16.2 Hunan Nanling Industrial Explosive Materials Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.16.3 Hunan Nanling Industrial Explosive Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Hunan Nanling Industrial Explosive Materials Products Offered

11.16.5 Hunan Nanling Industrial Explosive Materials Recent Development

11.17 Shaanxi Hongqi Industrial Explosive Group

11.17.1 Shaanxi Hongqi Industrial Explosive Group Corporation Information

11.17.2 Shaanxi Hongqi Industrial Explosive Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.17.3 Shaanxi Hongqi Industrial Explosive Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Shaanxi Hongqi Industrial Explosive Group Products Offered

11.17.5 Shaanxi Hongqi Industrial Explosive Group Recent Development

11.18 Henan Qianjin Chemical

11.18.1 Henan Qianjin Chemical Corporation Information

11.18.2 Henan Qianjin Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.18.3 Henan Qianjin Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Henan Qianjin Chemical Products Offered

11.18.5 Henan Qianjin Chemical Recent Development

11.19 Jiangxi Fuzhou Guotai Specialty Chemical

11.19.1 Jiangxi Fuzhou Guotai Specialty Chemical Corporation Information

11.19.2 Jiangxi Fuzhou Guotai Specialty Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.19.3 Jiangxi Fuzhou Guotai Specialty Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 Jiangxi Fuzhou Guotai Specialty Chemical Products Offered

11.19.5 Jiangxi Fuzhou Guotai Specialty Chemical Recent Development

11.20 China Poly Group

11.20.1 China Poly Group Corporation Information

11.20.2 China Poly Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.20.3 China Poly Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.20.4 China Poly Group Products Offered

11.20.5 China Poly Group Recent Development

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Commercial Explosives Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Commercial Explosives Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Commercial Explosives Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Commercial Explosives Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Commercial Explosives Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Commercial Explosives Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Commercial Explosives Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Commercial Explosives Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Commercial Explosives Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Commercial Explosives Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Commercial Explosives Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Commercial Explosives Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Commercial Explosives Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Commercial Explosives Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Commercial Explosives Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Commercial Explosives Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Commercial Explosives Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Commercial Explosives Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Commercial Explosives Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Commercial Explosives Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Commercial Explosives Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Commercial Explosives Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Commercial Explosives Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Commercial Explosives Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Commercial Explosives Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

