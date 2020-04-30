How Craft Beer Market Can Help in Future with Top Key Vendors like Anheuser-Busch InBev, Carlsberg Group, Diageo PLC

The global craft beer market was valued at $108,912 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $186,590 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2018 to 2025. The rise in demand for different types of craft beers drives the growth of the global craft beer market. In past decade, there has been a surge in the worldwide consumption of beer. According to the Brewers Association, beer represents nearly 75% of the global market share of alcoholic beverages with India, China, the U.S., Brazil, Russia, Germany and Mexico being the key markets. When it comes to craft beer, Europe and North America are the dominant markets. These regions have witnessed rise in demand for different types of craft beers such as Porter, Stout, Brown ale, Lager and cream ale. As a result, these regions play an important role in the growth of the market, in terms of value.

Leading players of Craft Beer Market:

Anheuser-Busch InBev, Carlsberg Group, Diageo PLC, Heineken N.V., Erdinger Brewery, Lasco Brewery, Oettinger Brewery, Radeberger Brewery, BAVARIA N.V.

The “Global Craft Beer Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Craft Beer market with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global Craft Beer market with detailed market segmentation by service, technology, industry vertical, and geography. The global Craft Beer market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Segmentation by Type:

Ale

Lagers

Segmentation by Application:

On-trade

Off-trade

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Craft Beer market based on the service, technology, and industry vertical. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Craft Beer market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM).

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Craft Beer Market from 2020 – 2025 illustrating the progression of the market. Forecast and analysis of Craft Beer Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2020 – 2025. Forecast and analysis of Craft Beer Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

