Honeycomb Sandwich Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 21%, from 2020 to 2025

Honeycomb Sandwich Market report outlines the evolution of Honeycomb Sandwich industry by type and applications and identifies and assesses the best performing vendors in the market to 2025. This report focuses on the Honeycomb Sandwich in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

USA is the dominate producer of honeycomb sandwich, the production is 11089 k sqm in 2015, according for about 32.88% of the total amount, followed by China, with the production market share of 28.05%. China also has the highest production growth rate of 6.13% from 2011 to 2015. And China is expected to remain the regions with the largest growth potential in the forecast period. Even though a huge space for growth in the Chinese market exists, the quality and technology should further improve.

DuPont is the dominate producer of Nomex. Almost all of aramid honeycomb manufacturers purchased Nomex paper from DuPont as the raw material. Basically, DuPont monopolize the upstream market. And the price of Nomex paper keep increasing tendency in recent years. Therefore, the price of aramid honeycomb panel is higher year by year. While with lower price of aluminum, the price of aluminum honeycomb panel has been falling in recent years.

The worldwide market for Honeycomb Sandwich is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.1% over the next five years, will reach 2070 million US$ in 2023, from 1830 million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Honeycomb Sandwich Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Hexcel

Liming Honeycomb

Gill Corporation

Alucoil

Beecore Honeycomb

EconCore

Plascore

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Aluminum Core

Aramid Core

Thermoplastic Core

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Aerospace & Defense

Transportation

Construction

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Honeycomb Sandwich Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Honeycomb Sandwich Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Honeycomb Sandwich, with sales, revenue, and price of Honeycomb Sandwich, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Honeycomb Sandwich, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Honeycomb Sandwich market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Honeycomb Sandwich sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

