HMD Industry Says Market of Head Mounted Display Will Emerge Globally and Grow with 25.4% of CAGR by 2026 | Know the Companies List Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19

Global Head Mounted Display Ecosystem

According to AllTheResearch the Global Head-Mounted Display (HMD) Market to grow at a CAGR of 25.48% during the period 2018 to 2023.

The ripple effect of Coronavirus-COVID19 on the Head Mounted Display Market Ecosystem needs to become part of strategy discussions to emerge strong. The Analyst team is meticulously tracking the impact and relevance to all the sectors in the Head Mounted Display Market. Key data sets include Revenue Impact analysis, Disruptions and New opportunities in the Supply Chain, Revised Vendor Landscape Mix, New opportunities mapping, and more.

Head-mounted display (HMD) is a display device used by putting it over the head as a helmet. It has a small screen display in front of each eye. It has a transparent display that effortlessly presents information directly in front of the user’s eyes without hindering the view of the outside world. The Head Mounted Display Market has been segmented into virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR). The virtual reality (VR) technology holds the largest share of the Head Mounted Display Market. An immersive experience has been created for users by VR headset manufacturers with products like Samsung Gear and Oculus Rift. The increasing number of players entering the Head Mounted Display Market is making these products affordable, which is one of the major reasons for the wide adoption of VR headsets.

The Head Mounted Display Market has two types of products, known as head, mounted and eyewear. The eyewear market is to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. The adoption of eyewear is rising, as it provides information about the surrounding without interrupting the wearer’s normal field of view. It also helps the user by displaying driving directions, e-mails, and other notifications.

HMDs account for over 60% of the global revenue share in 2018. Wearable eyeglasses are anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period and are projected to surpass helmet mounted displays. Several developers and manufacturers such as Google, Epson, Vuzix, Sony, and Microsoft have aggressively brought various offerings to take advantage of the growth prospects in wearable glasses.



Global Head Mounted Display Ecosystem: Regional Analysis

In 2018, the North America Head Mounted Display Market contributed over 35% to global revenue and it is expected that North America will maintain a constant growth rate throughout the forecast period. HMD in North America is mostly used in medical, defense, and safety services. In Europe, the head mounted display industry is likely to grow at a significant CAGR because of innovations in display technologies.

Asia Pacific will emerge as a productive region because of low production cost, low maintenance cost, and easily availability of cheap labor with ample capability in the field. APAC is expected to hold the largest share of the Head Mounted Display Market during the forecast period. China, Japan, Australia, and India are increasing the adoption of AR and VR technologies, which is the major reason for the growth of the Head Mounted Display Market in the APAC region. The fast-growing consumer electronics market in APAC is expected to create ample opportunities for HMDs in this region.

