Global Vocational Training Market 2020 | Industry Size, Growth Opportunities, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global status of vocational training, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the key players. The objectives of the study are to present the development of vocational training in the United States, Europe and China.

The vocational education and training sector is at the forefront of Australia’s response to major global challenges.

Superficially, the prospects for vocational education and training providers are bright: the focus on labor market issues has rarely been sharper, and the importance of relationships with industry is more precious than ever. In addition, the increased emphasis on ensuring that all students – from schoolchildren to university graduates – are ready to go ”will be a major driver of demand.

In 2017, the size of the global vocational training market was US $ xx million and is projected to reach US $ xx million by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% over the 2018-2025 period.

The main actors covered in this study

Adobe Systems

Articulate Global

Assima

Bit Media

Blackboard

Career Education

Cegos

Cisco Systems

Cisco WebEx Communications

City & Guilds Kineo

Desire2Learn

Fischer, Knoblauch

HealthStream

Hewlett-Packard Development

HJ Educational Technology

ILinc Communications

IMC

Inspired ELearning

International Business Machines (IBM)

IntraLearn Software

KnowledgePool

LTS

Lumesse

Microsoft

Segment of the market by type, the product can be divided into

technical

nontechnical

Market segment by application, divided into

student

office workers

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

The objectives of the study in this report are as follows:

Analyze the overall status of vocational training, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the key players.

Present the development of professional training in the United States, Europe and China.

Establish a strategic profile of the main players and analyze in depth their development plan and strategies.

Define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the vocational training market are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For information on data by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Contents

Chapter One: Presentation of the Report

1.1 Scope of the study

1.2 Key market segments

1.3 Covered players

1.4 Market analysis by type

1.4.1 Growth rate in the size of the global vocational training market by type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Technical

1.4.3 Non-technical

1.5 Market by application

1.5.1 Share of the global vocational training market by application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Students

1.5.3 Office workers

1.6 Objectives of the study

1.7 years considered

Chapter Two: Trends in Global Growth

2.1 Size of the vocational training market

2.2 Growth trends in vocational training by region

2.2.1 Size of the vocational training market by region (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Market share of vocational training by region (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry trends

2.3.1 Main market trends

2.3.2 Market drivers

2.3.3 Market opportunities

Chapter Three: Market share of the main players

3.1 Size of the vocational training market by manufacturers

3.1.1 Global recipes for professional training by manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Market share of global vocational training revenues by manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Concentration ratio of the world vocational training market (CRChapter five: and HHI)

3.2 Key players in vocational training Headquarters and area served

3.3 Professional training product / solution / service for the main players

3.4 Date of entry into the vocational training market

3.5 Mergers

Continued….

