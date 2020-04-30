eVTOL Aircraft Market: Industry Analysis with Key Market Players | Business Strategies and Revenue Generation During 2020 to 2027

Global EVTOL Aircraft Market – Scope of the Report

The eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) are next-generation aircraft designed for quick transportation and safe-mobility on-demand. The increasing traffic congestion on roads in urban areas has generated the need for these autonomous aircraft. These aircraft are designed to operate with a vertiport system to ensure safe and quick boarding and exit of passengers. The market is, however, at a nascent stage and is expected to grow profoundly in the future.

Key Players Influencing the Market: Airbus S.A.S., Bell Textron Inc., Boeing Co, Embraer S.A., Guangzhou EHang Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd, Karem Aircraft, Inc., Lilium GmbH, Opener, Inc., PIPISTREL d.o.o., Volocopter GmbH

The eVTOL aircraft market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing need for quick transportation and the rise in road traffic congestion in urban areas. However, the eVTOL aircraft market may be negatively influenced by challenges such as design complexities and social acceptance. On the other hand, increasing number of eVTOL aircraft pilots are expected to showcase significant opportunities for the eVTOL aircraft market in the coming years.

The global eVTOL aircraft market is segmented on the basis of lift technology, propulsion type, operation mode, and application. By lift technology, the market is segmented as multirotor, lift plus cruise, vectored thrust, and others. Based on propulsion type, the market is segmented as military, commercial, and cargo. On the basis of the operation mode, the market is segmented as piloted and optionally piloted. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as military, commercial, and cargo.

