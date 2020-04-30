To thrive in this rapidly transforming marketplace, today’s businesses call for innovative and superlative solutions. Being an outstanding resource of market info, the Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Market report provides recent as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2025. Clients accomplish unparalleled insights and acquaintance of the best market opportunities into their respective markets from this market report. Market segmentation is also covered in detail by considering several aspects that is sure to help businesses out there. Global Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Market report provides in-depth market data and forecast by analyzing key business trends and identifying potential growth avenues across the entire value chain.

Carbon Black

Cisco Systems

CrowdStrike

Digital Guardian

FireEye

Open Text Corporation

Symantec Corporation

Tripwire

Tanium

Cyberreason

RSA Security LLC

CounterTack

Endpoint Detection and Response Market – Component

In the global endpoint detection and response market for suspension type segment, Currently, many of the companies are opting for EDR technology in order to protect their valuable and confidential information. Compromised endpoints are the tactics to create a foothold on a network, thus, rapid detection and response to endpoints such as laptops, desktops, and servers are essential for IT security. Numerous industry players are providing solutions such as automated threat detection and prevention for known & unknown threats, help to identify malicious activities, and machine learning & analytics. It also collects, processes, and analyzes all endpoint activities. The solution provided by EDR vendors are deployed on endpoint devices in order to inhibit file-based malware attacks, identify malicious activity, securing virtualized data centers, and deliver the investigation capabilities for dynamic security incidents and alerts.

Endpoint Detection and Response Market – Deployment Model

For the global endpoint detection and response market by hosted deployment segment, the hosted EDR services enable a system-based security agent to query the cloud if a user accesses a suspicious URL and response accordingly. A threat defense architecture based on hosted foundation improves overall threat detection efficiency. A cloud-based detection system is vital for large-scale companies in order to mitigate workloads and services to public cloud infrastructure. It provides full visibility into cloud environments as compared to traditional intrusion detection systems. However, it involves time consumption, resource, and budget for cloud-based intrusion detection to purchase and manage a point of security solution. In general usage, hosted deployment model provides a solution with more flexibility, integrity, and enhanced manageability. It offers the user with quick response, eliminate updating & maintenance cycle, and cloud deployment enables response to the remote incident and reduces the response time. A next-generation cloud deployment endpoint security solution safeguards easier management, scalability, and real-time threat intelligence delivery. The hosted deployment model in the global endpoint detection and response market is expected to register a CAGR of 33.0% during the forecast period.

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION

KEY TAKEAWAYS

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Market LANDSCAPE

Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Market – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

ENDPOINT DETECTION AND RESPONSE (EDR) MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Market – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TECHNOLOGY TYPE

Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Market – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – SERVICES

Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Market – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION

Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Market – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END-USER

Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Market REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Market, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

APPENDIX

