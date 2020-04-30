DNS Security Market Key Manufacturers and Global Industry Analysis by 2029

The Domain Name System (DNS) are the systems of interconnected servers that stores registered domain names and IP addresses. These systems translates and maps domain names to IP addresses using a scalable hierarchy of name servers. However, there is a major shift in the DNS industry towards the cloud based platforms. Most of the businesses are shifting their traditional DNS to cloud-based DNS to have greater flexibility and control over the DNS performance for better user experience.

The adoption of cloud-based DNS has drastically changed the DNS landscape. However, the evolution has also introduced new DNS security threats, such as Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) and Zero-day attacks. Hence, organizations are deploying DNS security majors such as Domain Name System Security Extensions (DNSSEC) to protect their DNS from cyber-attacks. The DNSSEC standards applies digital signatures to DNS data that helps validating the origin and ensuring reliable movement of data over the internet.

DNS Security Market: Drivers and Restraints

Driver:

The rise in cyber threats and vulnerabilities on DNS has increased the demand for DNS security solutions. DNS security provides an effective layer of defense against DNS based attacks such as DNS hijacking, DDoS, and DNS tunneling. DNS Security is an automated tool helps in, protecting web usage, and location-based service for protecting and managing website applications for increased performance. DNS attacks are growing as organizations continuously relying more extensively on communications with remote workers, content delivery networks, cloud-based services, and more. The adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) and mobile devices allow thousands of different devices into one network which drive the market of DNS Security.

Restraint:

DNS security is often ignored by organizations. As a result DNS has become an increasingly attractive attack vector for cyber criminals who are using DNS-based techniques to infiltrate corporate networks. Organizations thinks that protecting DNS is only moderately important. However, DNS is critical to business continuity, data confidentiality, and security. Lack of awareness about the security of DNS, which is one of the major restraining factors that hamper the growth of the Domain Name System (DNS) security market.

DNS Security Market: Segmentation

The DNS security market has been segmented on the basis of component, type, deployment, End-users, and region.

The DNS Security market is segmented on the basis of component:

Solutions

Services

The DNS Security market is segmented on the basis of type:

Distributed denial of service (DDoS) Mitigation

Firewalls

The DNS Security market is segmented on the basis of deployment type:

Cloud

On-Premises

The DNS Security market is segmented on the basis of End-Users:

Website Hosts

Internet Service Providers

Domain Name Registrars

DNS Providers

DNS Security Market: Competition Landscape

Some of the prominent players manufacturing DNS Security are Comodo, Cisco, DNSFilter, Akamai Webroot, TitanHQ, Infoblox, Neustar, EfficientIP, F5 Networks, CSIS Security Group, MXToolBox, and Bluecat.

DNS Security Market: Regional overview

Based on the region, The Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a significant rate due to the large population, which makes its market potential a significant one. It is the most lucrative and fastest-growing region in the global economy. North America is projected to be the most essential contributor during the forecast period in the DNS security market followed by the Asia Pacific region and Western Europe. North America is expected to manage the market due to the increase in the adoption of high-level cybersecurity solutions over many sectors mainly in gaming, media, and IT & telecom. The Middle East & Africa and Latin America are expected to contribute significantly over the forecast period.

The DNS security market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The market report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

