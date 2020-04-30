Disposable Incontinence Products Market Revenue to Rise by CAGR 6.5% Owing to Increasing End-use Adoption

Rise in the prevalence of kidney disorders, bladder ailments, and other nephrological injuries drive growth of the disposable incontinence products market. Availability of products to enhance quality of life in case of patients suffering from incontinence is the key factor for commercial success of the disposable incontinence products market.

The global disposable incontinence products market surpassed a value of US$ 9 Bn in 2018, which is set to witness healthy growth during the period of projection (2019 – 2029).

The launch of disposable pads for women and intermittent catheters has embarked on the development of novel products that continues to favor the growth of disposable incontinence products market.

Key Takeaways

The disposable incontinence products market is characterized as an emerging market. Demand for disposable incontinence products is expected to increase owing to rising awareness towards personal hygiene and rising geriatric population.

Protective incontinence garments being comfortable to use, high absorbent capacity, and odor control feature is expected to boost the demand for disposable incontinence garments.

Disposable adult diaper, protective underwear, disposable sheets or underpads, and beltless and belted undergarments would continue to see significant sales in Protective incontinence garments category.

Growing incidence of chronic kidney disease, mental disorders, diabetes, and other renal impairment diseases are factors contributing to the U.S. disposable incontinence products market growth.

Indwelling urinary catheters referred as “Foley” is a closed sterile device. These catheters with better usage for short durations are allowing the segment to grow during the forecast period at an expected CAGR of ~3%.

Superabsorbent remain the most lucrative segment in the disposable incontinence products market owing to its super absorbency and high retention quality.

Innovation in material technology to provide maximum comfort and improved absorption capabilities in incontinence disposable products are allowing manufacturers to gain significant market share, thereby widening the growth prospects of disposable incontinence products market.

Strategic Acquisition to Lend Winning Imperatives for Market Participants

The key players of disposable incontinence products are focusing on product development to increase their growth prospects. Mergers and acquisitions are the key strategies of market players to enhance geographical reach for existing and new products.

For instance, in March 2017, Ontex acquired the personal hygiene business of Hypermarcas. This acquisition helped Ontex to expand its product portfolio.

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on disposable incontinence products in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment from 2014 – 2018 and projections from 2019 – 2029.

The global disposable incontinence products market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader. The study provides compelling insights on disposable incontinence products market on basis of product type (Protective incontinence garments, urine bags, urinary catheters), raw material (plastic, cotton fabrics, super absorbents, cotton fiber, latex) and distribution channel (institutional sales, retail sales) across five major regions.