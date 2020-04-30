Digital Transaction Management Market Review, Future Growth, Global Survey, Research Report 2027 | Company Profiles Adobe Systems Incorporated, AssureSign, DocuSign, eOriginal, HELLOSIGN, Kofax

Digitalization has been one of the backbones of many businesses today that streamlines, automates and ensures error-free operations enabling faster and quicker processes. Similarly, digital transaction management is another business application that uses cloud-based services for automating and streamlining the document transaction processes. By applying a cloud-based digital approach a digital transaction management applications helps in reducing the friction that is inherent in the manual document transactions and also saves time ensuring higher efficiencies. A comprehensive digital transaction management application comprises of e-signature, authentication, document archival and many other processes. The higher focus of organizations on digitalizing the documentation related transaction processes is anticipated to boost rapidly the digital transaction management market. However, the lack of standardization for digital transaction management tools is considered to be one of the major hindrances to the adoptions of the digital transaction management. Rapid adoptions of digital tools by enterprises is further anticipated to provide good opportunity platforms to the players operating in the digital transaction management market.

The “Global Digital Transaction Management Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Technology, Media and Telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Digital transaction management market with detailed market segmentation by solution, enterprise size, end-user and geography. The global digital transaction management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Digital transaction management market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Some of The Leading Players In Global Market:

1.Adobe Systems Incorporated

2.AssureSign LLC

3.DocuSign Inc.

4.eOriginal, Inc.

5.HELLOSIGN

6.Kofax, Inc.

7.Namirial SPA

8.Nintex Global Ltd.

9.ThinkSmart LLC

10.ZorroSign, Inc.

The global digital transaction management market is segmented on the basis of solution, enterprise size and end-user. On the basis of solution, the digital transaction management market is segmented into E-signature, authentication, document archival, workflow automation, security & compliance and others. The digital transaction management market on the basis of the enterprise size is classified into SMEs and large enterprises. Based on end-user, the digital transaction management market is segmented into BFSI, construction and real estate, education, government, food and beverages, healthcare, it & telecom and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global digital transaction management market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The digital transaction management market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region. The report analyzes factors affecting the digital transaction management market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the digital transaction management market in these regions.

