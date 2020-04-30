Digital Impression Standalone Scanners Market Segmentation, Industry Trend, Growth, Key Players and Research Report 2025

Digital Impression Standalone Scanners Market Report is designed to provide Industry Experts and Investors with detail overview of Digital Impression Standalone Scanners Industry report, which will help them to take decisions with respect to Key Players, Regions, Manufacturers, Types and Trend etc. This report gives a detail insight for a period of 2020-2025 Research Report.

This report focuses on the Digital Impression Standalone Scanners in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. The digital impression standalone scanners consumption volume was 4803 units in 2015 and is expected to reach 5462 units in 2016 and 10456 units in 2021, growing at an annual average growth rate of 13.85% from 2016 to 2021. North America`s sales volume accounted for the highest market share (45.64%) in 2015, followed by the EU.

At present, the manufactures of digital impression standalone scanners are concentrated in North America and. North America is the largest production area in the world, which occupied about 56.23% in 2015. The following area is EU. The global leading players in this market are Align Technology, Danaher, Dentsply Sirona, Carestream Health, 3Shape, 3M ESPE and Planmeca.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the increasing demand of leading-edge, effective, and comfortable dental treatments, the growing adoption of evidence-based dentistry, investors are still optimistic about this area, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep increasing, as well as the consumption value.

The worldwide market for Digital Impression Standalone Scanners is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 13.8% over the next five years, will reach 260 million US$ in 2023, from 120 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR study.

Digital Impression Standalone Scanners Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Align Technology

Danaher

Dentsply Sirona

Carestream Health

3Shape

3M ESPE

Planmeca

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Confocal Microscopic Imaging Scanners

Optical Wand Scanner

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Dental Clinic

Hospital

Other

