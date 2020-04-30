COVID-19 Shatters Vibration Isolators Market as Key Players Forced to Halt Their Operations

“

Given the debilitating impact of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) on the Vibration Isolators market, companies are vying opportunities to stay afloat in the market landscape. Gain access to our latest research analysis on COVID-19 associated with the Vibration Isolators market and understand how market players are adopting new strategies to mitigate the impact of the pandemic.

As per the analysis provided in the report, the global market of Vibration Isolators is estimated to growth at a CAGR of _% during the forecast period 2018 to 2025 and is expected to rise to USD _ million/billion by the end of year 2025. In the year 2016, the global Vibration Isolators market was valued at USD _ million/billion.

This research report based on ' Vibration Isolators market' includes latest and upcoming industry trends in addition to the global spectrum of the ' Vibration Isolators market' that includes numerous regions. Likewise, the report also expands on intricate details pertaining to contributions by key players, demand and supply analysis as well as market share growth of the Vibration Isolators industry.

key players are also focusing to provide the end users with the complete product range, combined with wide availability through an extensive network of distributors and online buying options.

The building codes outlined by the various associated authorities are being constantly updated with stricter norms to make structures capable of withstanding adverse conditions such as earthquake and blast, expected to drive the demand of Vibration Isolators especially in developed regions. The demand for vibration isolators will gain traction with growing popularity of fire retardant materials. The growing importance of fire protection and sustainability in the construction and manufacturing industries is anticipated to emerge as driving force for demand increase of Vibration Isolators. The ongoing industrialization in the developing economies led by China is one of the most impactful driver as industrial processes and equipment require vibration isolation systems for their proper functioning. Adding to this, there is an increasing demand to vibration isolators from industrial and marine plant and from mechanical equipment owing to rise in the investment in commercial and residential building construction sector. In the recent past, the Vibration Isolators sales had also witnessed growth in demand from medical sector due to growing acceptance of the vibrations isolation platforms for high end microscopy imaging systems. There is also growing demand for Vibration Isolators for the applications in the precision manufacturing industry such as semiconductors. The customer centric service, availability of technical expertise along with commitment to continuous improvement through investment in Research & Technology is important for gaining reliability and brand recognition among end users. The market is expected to further evolve with the advancement in the materials technology in the coming years.

On the basis of type, the Vibration Isolators market can be segmented into:

Elastomeric Isolators

Mechanical Isolators

Air Isolators Mounts

Compact Pneumatic Isolator

Others

On the basis of application, the Vibration Isolators market can be segmented into:

Architecture

Transportation

Aerospace and Defense

Electronics

Industrial

Manufacturing

Medical

Miscellaneous

Vibration Isolators Market: Region-Wise Outlook

The global Vibration Isolators market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). In the coming years, Western Europe, Japan and North America are expected to hold notable share due to increase in the demand of vibration isolators solutions for attaining compliance with updated stricter building codes in the region. The APEJ is expected to register significant growth due to growing demand of vibration isolators for end user applications in the developing countries such as China and India. The MEA, Latin America and Eastern Europe are also expected to register healthy CAGR over the forecast period.

E&B RUBBER METAL PRODUCTS PVT, LTD

IAC Acoustics

Trelleborg

AV Industrial Products Ltd

Fibet Rubber Bonding (UK) Ltd

Flexico

Anti-Vibration Methods (Rubber) Co Ltd

Karman Rubber Company

GMT Rubber

VibraSystems Inc.

